CDC Stumped By Polio-Like Paralyzing Illness In Children As Cases Surge In 22 States

The condition striking kids in a growing number of states is called acute flaccid myelitis and it can cause paralysis, but health officials are unable to find a cause for the increased number of cases. The wave of illnesses seems to come in alternating years, and this one is similar to surges seen in 2014 and 2016.

The Associated Press: Mysterious Paralyzing Illness Found Among Kids In 22 States

U.S. health officials on Tuesday reported a jump in cases of a rare paralyzing illness in children, and said it seems to be following an every-other-year pattern. At least 62 cases have been confirmed in 22 states this year, and at least 65 additional illnesses in those states are being investigated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Similar waves of the same illness occurred in 2014 and 2016. (Stobbe, 10/16)

The Washington Post: Paralyzing Polio-Like Illness Mainly Affecting Children Confirmed In 22 States, CDC Says

The surge has baffled health officials, who on Tuesday announced a change in the way the agency is counting cases. They also wanted to raise awareness about the condition so parents can seek medical care if their child develops symptoms, and so physicians can quickly relay reports of the potential illness to the CDC. “We understand that people, particularly parents, are concerned about AFM,” said Messonnier, director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases. Despite extensive laboratory and other testing, CDC has not been able to find the cause for the majority of the cases. “There is a lot we don’t know about AFM, and I am frustrated that despite all of our efforts, we haven’t been able to identify the cause of this mystery illness." (Sun, 10/16)

The Wall Street Journal: Cases Of Rare Neurological Condition Rise In U.S.

There is no specific treatment. Immunoglobulin, corticosteroids and other therapies have been used, but there is no evidence they help, according to the National Institutes of Health. Physical therapy can help with recovery. Some patients recover quickly, but others remain paralyzed and require ongoing care, Dr. Messonnier said. The condition is “incredibly rare,” she said, causing fewer than one in one million cases a year in the U.S. She said the CDC knows of one death from AFM, which occurred in 2017. (McKay, 10/16)

Stat: CDC Expresses Concern Over Mysterious Surge In Polio-Like Paralysis Cases

Messonnier said the CDC has definitively ruled out polio — which causes a similar set of symptoms — as the cause. Testing of affected children has turned up a smattering of infections — some by enteroviruses, which is the broad family to which polioviruses belong, but also rhinoviruses, which cause head colds. No one finding can explain all the cases, she said. (Branswell,10/16)

The Hill: CDC Confirms 62 Cases Of Polio-Like Illness Across US

Messonnier said she parents should seek medical care if their child develops sudden muscle weakness or loss of muscle tone in their arms and legs. (Hellmann, 10/16)

NPR: Acute Flaccid Myelitis Cases Rise; Cause Unclear

Since the condition was first recognized by CDC in 2014, the agency has confirmed 386 cases through Oct. 16, mostly in children. AFM appears to be seasonal, occurring mostly in the late summer and fall, but appears in greater numbers every other year. The number of cases in 2018 is on track to match a similar number of cases in 2014 and 2016. But Messonnier cautioned that it would be "premature" to be confident that this year will be the same as the earlier years. (Neel and Aubrey, 10/16)

Kaiser Health News: Mysterious Polio-Like Illness Baffles Medical Experts While Frightening Parents

AFM remains extremely rare, even with the recent increase. The CDC estimates fewer than 1 in a million Americans will get the disease. Officials advised parents not to panic, but remain vigilant for any sudden onset of symptoms. They also suggested that children stay up to date with their vaccines and practice good hand washing habits. (Heredia Rodriguez, 10/17)

The Washington Post: Five Kids In Maryland May Have A Polio-Like Disease, As CDC Investigates

Health officials said five kids in Maryland are believed to have contracted a virus this fall that has symptoms similar to polio. The state’s health department said the five reported cases of acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) also are being investigated by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and are among dozens of cases the federal health agency is looking into across the country. (Hedgpeth and Moyer, 10/16)

The Star Tribune: Minnesota Reports Seventh Case Of Polio-Like Illness

Minnesota is reporting a seventh case of a rare, paralyzing illness in children that has now been detected in 22 states. Federal health officials are trying to confirm that the child has acute flaccid myelitis, or AFM, a polio-like illness that causes paralysis or limited mobility, said Kris Ehresmann, who directs the infectious disease section of the Minnesota Department of Health. (Olson, 10/16)

