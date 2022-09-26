CDC Tweaks Rules On Mask-Wearing In Nursing Homes, Hospitals
The changes, published Friday, will affect facilities other than those in communities seeing high levels of covid-19 transmission. Also Friday, Moderna submitted a request for an EUA of its updated covid booster in youths ages 6-17.
CBS News:
CDC Says Some Nursing Homes And Hospitals No Longer Need To Require Universal Masking
The change, one of many published Friday evening to the agency's guidance for COVID-19 infection control for healthcare workers, marks one of the final sets of revisions in a sweeping effort launched in August to overhaul the CDC's recommendations for the virus. (Tin, 9/23)
In news about vaccine mandates —
AP:
NYC Appeals Ruling Over Vaccine Mandate For Police Officers
New York City officials are appealing a judge’s ruling that they lacked the legal authority to fire members of the city’s largest police union for violating a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. (9/24)
Bay Area News Group:
Do COVID Vaccine Mandates Still Make Sense As Other Pandemic Orders Wind Down?
Dr. Bob Wachter, who chairs the medical department at UC San Francisco, called continuing mandates an “unbelievably complicated question whose dynamics have changed a lot in the past year. ”When more infected people were dying, there were no great treatments for the disease and vaccines were highly protective against infection, he said, “one could make a strong argument for organizations of all kinds to require vaccination.” (Woolfolk and Welle, 9/25)
And Moderna files for authorization to use its updated booster on kids —
Axios:
Moderna Seeks Emergency Authorization For COVID Booster For Children
Moderna announced Friday that it has requested emergency use authorization for its omicron COVID-19 booster shots for children aged 6-17 years old. (Habeshian, 9/23)