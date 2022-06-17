CDC Updates Monkeypox Symptom Guidelines

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has detailed how the disease is presenting based on newly reported cases. The New York Post says the CDC has also released "bizarre" sex tips to try to reduce exposure risks. Meanwhile, more cases are reported across the states.

People: CDC Issues New Guidance On Monkeypox Symptoms As Cases Rise In The United States

As U.S. cases continue to rise, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released new guidance for monkeypox. On Tuesday, the national public health agency detailed how to identify the rare virus based on symptoms from newly reported cases. Previously, the first signs of monkeypox were fever, headache, muscle aches, chills and exhaustion. Around one to three days after those first symptoms, infected people develop a rash, typically on the face, that then spreads to other parts of the body. Now, the CDC says most patients will first show signs of a rash — typically on the mouth or "genital or perianal area" — which will turn into fluid-filled blisters. In recent patients, these lesions appear in the same area of the body compared to previous patients that saw lesions scattered around the body. (Etienne, 6/16)

New York Post: CDC Issues Bizarre Tips For Sex While Having Monkeypox

Americans who think they might have been exposed to monkeypox should take precautions like masturbating 6 feet apart from their partner to prevent the spread of the virus, according to health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention earlier this month issued a list of safe activities for sexually active patients to engage in. Among the recommendations, are avoiding kissing and “having sex with your clothes on or covering areas where rash or sores are present. ”Patients and prospective patients are also advised to “wash your hands, fetish gear, sex toys and any fabrics” after having sex and “masturbate together at a distance of at least 6 feet, without touching each other and without touching any rash or sores.” The odd guidance invoked New York City’s bizarre recommendation that sexually active people use “glory holes” during the coronavirus pandemic to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (O'Neill, 6/16)

Also —

CIDRAP: As More States Report Monkeypox, Officials Urge Caution

In new research developments, a Dutch team that studied 18 recently confirmed patients found a 4- to 17-day incubation period, which supports current isolation and contact-tracing guidance, but offers a bit narrower window than other estimates. (Soucheray, 6/16)

The New York Times: Monkeypox Is Spreading In New York, Making Education Urgent

Grindr, the social networking app, sent a pop-up message about the risk of monkeypox to millions of European and American users. A sex party organizer in New York asked invitees to check themselves for lesions before showing up. And the organizers of the city’s main Pride celebrations posted a monkeypox notice Sunday on their Instagram account. As hundreds of thousands of people gather in New York City and elsewhere to celebrate Pride this month, city and federal officials, health advocates and party organizers are rushing to disseminate an increasingly urgent health warning about the risk of monkeypox. (Otterman, 6/16)

Bloomberg: Monkeypox Cases Could Spread Unseen In US If ‘Testing Bottlenecks’ Don’t Improve

US testing for monkeypox is insufficient to determine how widespread the virus is and where new cases are cropping up, according to infectious disease experts and advocates concerned about a sluggish response to the outbreak that’s already hit 32 countries. While government labs have the capacity to test as many as 8,000 samples a week, they’re only using 2% of that capability, suggesting that about 23 monkeypox tests are being performed a day, said James Krellenstein, the cofounder of PrEP4All, an HIV advocacy group that widened its focus during the pandemic. Much more testing is needed to find out where the pathogen is and how fast it’s moving, he said. (Muller, 6/16)

More states report cases —

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Reports First Presumed Case Of Monkeypox Virus; Resident Is Said To Be In Isolation With Mild Symptoms

The first suspected Maryland case of human monkeypox, a rare but contagious infection that has emerged in the United States, has been identified by the state health department. A state resident presumed to have the infection showed mild symptoms and did not require hospital care, the Maryland Department of Health said Thursday. The person is in isolation and waiting for test results to confirm an infection. Human monkeypox is a virus that causes symptoms similar to smallpox, although typically less severe. The health department provided no other details about the individual, including where in the state they reside or personal information such as age or gender. (Price, 6/16)

AP: Oregon Reports First Probable Case Of Monkeypox

Oregon health officials have reported the first probable case of monkeypox in the state. The Oregon Health Authority said in a statement Thursday the case was in an adult male who had travelled to a community with confirmed cases. He remains isolated and is following recommendations from public health officials and medical providers, authorities said. Testing to confirm the case is being done by federal officials. (6/16)

The Boston Globe: 7th Case Of Monkeypox Virus Confirmed In Mass., State Health Officials Say

State public health officials on Thursday confirmed that a seventh Massachusetts resident had tested positive for the monkeypox virus. The state Department of Public Health said the man had recently traveled internationally. “DPH is working with local health officials, the patient, and healthcare providers to identify individuals who may have been in contact with the patient while he was infectious,” the statement said. “The individual is currently isolating to prevent spread to others.” (Andersen, 6/16)

South Florida Sun-Sentinel: Five Cases Of Monkeypox In Broward Set Off Emergency Town Hall Meeting

With five cases of monkeypox in Broward County, LGBTQ community leaders are calling an emergency town hall in Wilton Manors on Thursday night to try to curb the spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the majority of monkeypox cases in the U.S. are in men who have had sex with men, although anyone can get it through close personal contact. Broward LGBTQ leaders said they believe there is cause for concern leading into the Stonewall Pride Parade this weekend. “We know there will be large gatherings and likely higher sexual activity,” said David Jobin, president and CEO of Our Fund Foundation. “We want the community to celebrate but use caution.” (Goodman, 6/16)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription