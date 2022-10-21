CDC Vaccine Advisers Vote To Add Covid Shot To Pediatric Schedule

The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices unanimously voted in favor of including the covid vaccine on the list of routine immunizations that doctors follow when recommending vaccinations and that schools consult when setting requirements.

Axios: CDC Panel Votes To Add COVID Shots To Immunization Schedule

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday unanimously voted to add COVID-19 vaccines to the 2023 schedule of childhood and adult immunizations. (Moreno and Dreher, 10/20)

CIDRAP: ACIP Adds COVID Vaccine To Pediatric Immunization Schedule

The vote came a day after ACIP approved adding COVID vaccines to the Vaccines for Children (VFC) program, which provides free vaccines to children who don't have health insurance or who can't afford them. (10/20)

AP: Panel Votes To Add COVID Shots To Recommended Vaccinations

The expert panel’s decisions are almost always adopted by the CDC director and then sent to doctors as part of the government’s advice on how to prevent disease. State and local officials often look to the lists in making decisions about vaccination requirements for school attendance, but local officials don’t always adopt every recommendation. Flu and HPV shots, for example, aren’t required by many schools. (Stobbe, 10/20)

Politico: CDC Advisers Recommend Adding Covid Shots To Routine Immunization Schedules For Kids, Adults

“This doesn’t represent new recommendations. This represents sort of a summary of existing recommendations,” said advisory panel member Matthew Daley, a senior investigator at the Institute for Health Research at Kaiser Permanente Colorado. “But I will acknowledge ... there is symbolism in adding Covid-19 to the childhood immunization schedule, and that symbolism is that we view this as routine and that we view this as Covid is here to stay.” (Gardner, 10/20)

Florida's governor says his state's schools won't require shots —

Politico: DeSantis Says Florida Won't Mandate Covid-19 Vaccines For Kids Following CDC Panel's Recommendation

"We will make sure that your freedom to make those decisions on behalf of your kids remains intact in the state of Florida, regardless of what the CDC does,” DeSantis said during a press conference in Fort Myers. “There are probably many, many more, who've watched how the CDC has performed since Covid and understand there's a lot of political ideology that has seeped into this.” (Sarkissian, 10/20)

And stirring online controversy —

The Hill: Megyn Kelly Faces Backlash Over COVID Tweet

“A scary # of kids are dying after taking the Covid vax — from myocarditis among other injuries,” Kelly wrote in her post on Wednesday afternoon. “HOW DARE THE CDC ADD THIS TO ITS LIST OF SCHOOL VACCINATIONS? Don’t listen. Be v careful w/ your teenage boys in partic but girls too. These are not honest brokers. This is dangerous!” (Mastrangelo, 10/20)

Meanwhile, a winter covid surge is anticipated, and RSV is rising —

San Francisco Chronicle: 90% Odds For A Winter Wave, Epidemiologist Says

Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, the founder and author of the Your Local Epidemiologist newsletter, says it is “90% likely” that the U.S. will see a winter COVID-19 wave. (Vaziri, 10/20)

The Atlantic: What Europe’s COVID Wave Means For The U.S.

The U.S. may not be far behind. America’s COVID numbers are falling when aggregated across the country, but this isn’t true in every region. The decline is largely driven by trends in California, says Samuel Scarpino, the vice president of pathogen surveillance at the Rockefeller Foundation’s Pandemic Prevention Initiative. In chillier New England, hospitalization numbers have already ticked up by as much as nearly 30 percent, and more virus is showing up in wastewater, too. (Zhang, 10/20)

The Hill: Children’s Hospitals, Overflowing With Respiratory Patients, Consider Calling National Guard

“We just don’t have as many critical care beds [for children] as we have adult critical care beds simply because we don’t usually need them,” said Dr. Juan Salazar, physician in chief of Connecticut Children’s Medical Center. Cases began spiking in early September and rose exponentially, he said, which is something he’s never seen before. (Masciadrelli and Martichoux, 10/20)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription