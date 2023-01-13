CDC: Vaccine Delays Put 250,000 Kindergartners At Risk Of Measles

Media outlets report on news of pandemic delays in childhood vaccinations and how thousands of U.S. youngsters may now be at risk of catching measles. Separately, among other news, the U.S. birth rate has dropped as women are waiting to have children later in life.

Stat: Routine Vaccinations Drop Among U.S. Kids For Third Straight Year

The percentage of U.S. kindergartners who’ve received standard childhood vaccines took a small but notable dip into the 2021-2022 school year, health officials said Thursday, amid disruptions related to Covid-19 and fears that anti-vaccine sentiment stirred up by the pandemic could be spreading to other shots. (Joseph, 1/12)

CNBC: Measles: 250,000 Kindergartners Are Vulnerable Due To Drop In Vaccination Rate

Nearly a quarter of a million kindergartners are vulnerable to measles due to a dip in vaccination coverage during the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC, in a report published Thursday, found that 93% of kindergartners were up to date with state-required vaccines during the 2021-22 school year, a decline of 2% from 2019-20. (Kimball, 1/12)

Reuters: U.S. Childhood Vaccinations Dip Again In 2021-'22 School Year -Study

"We're still trying to understand the extent to which misinformation around COVID vaccine has spread to misinformation about other childhood vaccines," Sean O’Leary, American Academy of Pediatrics chair of Committee on Infectious Diseases said on a call with reporters. Overall, those receiving state-required vaccinations declined to about 93% last year, down from 94% in the previous school year and 95% in the 2019-2020 school year, according to the CDC report. (1/12)

Also —

CBS News: U.S. Birth Rates Drop As Women Wait To Have Babies

American women are having fewer babies, and they're having them later in life, government figures released Tuesday show. Data collected by the National Center for Health Statistics — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's statistic arm — showed a sharp decline in fertility rates in recent years, with most women having an average of 1.3 babies and an increasing percentage giving birth at age 35 or older. (Tabachnick, 1/12)

NBC News: People With Diabetes Struggle To Find Ozempic As It Soars In Popularity As A Weight Loss Aid

Tammie Rachell Largent-Phillips, 52, has Type 2 diabetes. For the past two years, she's managed the condition using a drug called Ozempic, which helps people with diabetes keep blood sugar levels in check. (Lovelace Jr., Dunn and Dahlgren, 1/12)

In news relating to Ebola —

CIDRAP: US Lifts Screening Of Ugandan Arrivals After Ebola Outbreak Declared Over

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) yesterday said screening of travelers from Uganda to the United States has ceased after Ugandan officials declared the Ebola outbreak in their country over yesterday. Two 21-day incubation periods had passed since the last case was reported in November. (Wappes, 1/12)

And —

KHN: Why People Who Experience Severe Nausea During Pregnancy Often Go Untreated

Mineka Furtch wasn’t bothered by the idea of morning sickness after going through a miscarriage and the roller coaster of fertility medication before she finally became pregnant with her son. (Houghton, 1/13)

KHN: Ending Involuntary Commitments Would Shift Burden Of Dementia Care To Strapped Communities

State lawmakers from both parties have shown support for a plan to stop the practice of committing people with Alzheimer’s disease, other types of dementia, or traumatic brain injuries without their consent to the troubled Montana State Hospital and instead direct them to treatment in their communities. (Larson, 1/13)

