CDC Viewed As One Of Greatest Weapons Against Infectious Diseases, So Experts Wonder Why Agency Is Sidelined

News that President Donald Trump shelved CDC guidelines that he viewed as too stringent was just the latest move by the administration to prioritize other concerns and agencies over the CDC.

The Associated Press: Experts Worry CDC Is Sidelined In Coronavirus Response

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has repeatedly found its suggestions for fighting the coronavirus outbreak taking a backseat to other concerns within the Trump administration. That leaves public health experts outside government fearing the agency’s decades of experience in beating back disease threats are going to waste. “You have the greatest fighting force against infectious diseases in world history. Why would you not use them?” said Dr. Howard Markel, a public health historian at the University of Michigan. (Stobbe, Dearen and Miller, 5/8)

The Washington Post: Trump Tightens Grip On Coronavirus Information As He Pushes To Restart The Economy

President Trump in recent weeks has sought to block or downplay information about the severity of the coronavirus pandemic as he urges a return to normalcy and the rekindling of an economy that has been devastated by public health restrictions aimed at mitigating the outbreak. His administration has sidelined or replaced officials not seen as loyal, rebuffed congressional requests for testimony, dismissed jarring statistics and models, praised states for reopening without meeting White House guidelines and, briefly, pushed to disband a task force created to combat the virus and communicate about the public health crisis. (Olorunnipa, 5/7)

The New York Times: Trump Blocks C.D.C.'s Coronavirus Reopening Guidelines

As President Trump rushes to reopen the economy, a battle has erupted between the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the agency’s detailed guidelines to help schools, restaurants, churches and other establishments safely reopen. A copy of the C.D.C. guidance obtained by The New York Times includes sections for child care programs, schools and day camps, churches and other “communities of faith,” employers with vulnerable workers, restaurants and bars, and mass transit administrators. (Goodnough and Haberman, 5/7)

Politico: White House Says It Ordered CDC To Revise Reopening Guidelines

The White House has ordered the CDC to revise a guide to reopening public places amid the coronavirus pandemic because it didn't align with President Donald Trump’s strategy of giving states the final say, according to a spokesperson. The agency's draft guidance was “too prescriptive,” the White House spokesperson said, adding it amounted to “counter messaging” as the administration pushes governors to come up with their own plans for restarting businesses, schools, churches and other institutions. (Ehley, 5/7)

NPR: Trump Task Force Said CDC Rules For Reopening Were Too Rigid

President Trump has said he wants to see the country begin to reopen. The pandemic crashed the economy by keeping people at home, leading to millions of job losses. The White House task force issued guidelines on how to gradually and safely reopen but left decisions up to governors based on conditions in their states. (Ordonez and Wise, 5/7)

ABC News: Trump White House Won't Issue Detailed CDC Guidelines For States, Businesses On Reopening

A task force official defended the decision, saying that "overly specific instructions" beyond the already-issued guidelines on a phased reopening would be counterproductive and noted that the onus is on the states to make case-by-case decisions they see as best for their community. "On April 16, President Trump released guidelines for opening America up again. Those guidelines made clear that each State should open up in a safe and responsible way based on the data and response efforts in those individual states. Issuing overly specific instructions for how various types of businesses open up would be overly prescriptive and broad for the various circumstances States are experiencing throughout the country," a task force official said. (Phelps and Faulders, 5/7)

NPR: CDC Guidance Lays Out Plans For Reopening Schools, Day Care And Summer Camps

The CDC does not have authority to enforce its guidance, which is intended for public information only; the actual policy decisions are up to state and local governments. Schools are closed through the end of the school year throughout much of the country, with the exception of Montana, which welcomed a handful of students back this week. Child care protocols are different in different states. (Kamenetz, 5/7)

The Hill: Guidelines Drafted By CDC Were Rejected By Trump Administration Citing Religious Freedom, Economic Concerns: Report

The public health agency also recommends against the "sharing of frequently touched objects" such as worship aids, hymnals, prayer books, bulletins and other books, among other suggestions. (Moreno, 5/7)

The Hill: Trump Meets Harsh Reality With Coronavirus Threat

President Trump’s flirtation with disbanding the White House coronavirus task force is just the latest reflection of his eagerness to put the coronavirus pandemic behind him and turn his focus to the economy. Yet Trump’s eagerness to move on keeps running into reality. The idea of disbanding the coronavirus task force was quickly abandoned; Trump said he got calls from “very respected people” who said it would be better to keep it open. (Chalfant and Samuels, 5/7)

