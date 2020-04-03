CDC Warned Security Leaders About Threat Of A Mysterious Pathogen On Jan. 2. What Happened Next?

Behind the scenes, the National Security Council worked around the clock to try to understand the novel coronavirus after the CDC's Dr. Robert Redfield tipped the members off in early January. Meanwhile, the Trump administration had ended a pandemic detection program two months before the outbreak started in China. And mixed messages and shifting leadership from President Donald Trump and within the White House and Defense Department sow confusion.

Politico: Inside The National Security Council, A Rising Sense Of Dread

On the second day in January, as a mysterious pathogen was infecting its way across China, Dr. Robert Redfield contacted the National Security Council. The U.S. government had unconfirmed information about what they believed to be a novel coronavirus, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Better pay attention. (Lippman and McGraw, 4/2)

Los Angeles Times: Trump Ended Coronavirus Detection Pandemic Program

Two months before the novel coronavirus is thought to have begun its deadly advance in Wuhan, China, the Trump administration ended a $200-million pandemic early-warning program aimed at training scientists in China and other countries to detect and respond to such a threat. The project, launched by the U.S. Agency for International Development in 2009, identified 1,200 different viruses that had the potential to erupt into pandemics, including more than 160 novel coronaviruses. The initiative, called PREDICT, also trained and supported staff in 60 foreign laboratories — including the Wuhan lab that identified SARS-CoV-2, the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19. (Baumgaertner and Rainey, 4/2)

The Washington Post: Commander Of Confusion: Trump Sows Uncertainty And Seeks To Cast Blame In Coronavirus Crisis

In the three weeks since declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak a national emergency, President Trump has delivered a dizzying array of rhetorical contortions, sowed confusion and repeatedly sought to cast blame on others. History has never known a crisis response as strong as his own, Trump says — yet the self-described wartime president claims he is merely backup. He has faulted governors for acting too slowly and, as he did Thursday, has accused overwhelmed state and hospital officials of complaining too much and of hoarding supplies. (Rucker and Costa, 4/2)

NBC News: Trump Administration's Lack Of A Unified Coronavirus Strategy Will Cost Lives, Say A Dozen Experts

The Trump administration's decision to let states chart their own responses to the coronavirus crisis rather than impose a national strategy will cost thousands of lives and is likely to result in an open-ended outbreak rolling across the country, a dozen public health experts told NBC News. The only way to win what President Donald Trump has called a war against an "invisible enemy" is to establish a unified federal command, the experts insist — something Trump has yet to do. So far, the federal government hasn't leveraged all its authority and influence to dramatically expand testing and tracing measures, ensure a sufficient supply of crucial medical equipment or require residents of all 50 states to stay at home. (Dilanian and De Luce, 4/3)

Politico: Trump Team Reaches Into Presidential History For A Historic Crisis

When the avian flu first spread to pockets of Southeast Asia in 2005, President George W. Bush reassured Americans he would be prepared if the viral infection reached the United States. “I have thought through the scenarios of what an avian flu outbreak could mean,” Bush informed the public at a news conference in the White House Rose Garden that October, noting his recent dive into a book on pandemics. (Orr, 4/3)

Politico: 'Lack Of Leadership': Esper's Pandemic Response Draws Fire As Crisis Deepens

Defense Secretary Mark Esper is under fire for the Pentagon's response to the coronavirus pandemic as lawmakers, national security experts and people throughout the Defense Department’s ranks fault him for a slow and uneven approach to the outbreak. Esper is coming under scrutiny for punting tough choices over how to slow the virus to local commanders, resulting in a hodgepodge of rules driven more by concerns over readiness than the need to contain the virus. (Seligman and Bender, 4/2)

The New York Times: Jared Kushner Puts Himself In Middle Of Trump's Chaotic Coronavirus Response

Peter T. Gaynor, the federal government’s top emergency manager, was about to go on television last week to announce that he would use wartime production powers to ensure the manufacture of about 60,000 desperately needed coronavirus test kits. With minutes until the camera went live, though, he still had to let the White House know. The person he hurriedly called: Jared Kushner, the president’s son-in-law and senior adviser, who endorsed an announcement that surprised many officials. Among those unaware that Mr. Kushner had agreed to the use of the special powers? President Trump. (Baker, Haberman, Kanno-Youngs and Weiland, 4/2)

In other news from the Trump administration's response efforts —

The New York Times: C.I.A. Hunts For Authentic Virus Totals In China, Dismissing Government Tallies

The C.I.A. has been warning the White House since at least early February that China has vastly understated its coronavirus infections and that its count could not be relied upon as the United States compiles predictive models to fight the virus, according to current and former intelligence officials. The intelligence briefings in recent weeks, based at least in part on information from C.I.A. assets in China, played an important role in President Trump’s negotiation on Thursday of an apparent détente with President Xi Jinping of China. Since then, both countries have ratcheted back criticism of each other. (Barnes, 4/2)

The Washington Post: Experts And Trump’s Advisers Doubt White House’s 240,000 Coronavirus Deaths Estimate

Leading disease forecasters, whose research the White House used to conclude 100,000 to 240,000 people will die nationwide from the coronavirus, were mystified when they saw the administration’s projection this week. The experts said they don’t challenge the numbers’ validity but that they don’t know how the White House arrived at them. White House officials have refused to explain how they generated the figure — a death toll bigger than the United States suffered in the Vietnam War or the 9/11 terrorist attacks. (Wan, Dawsey, Parker and Achenbach, 4/2)

Los Angeles Times: U.S. Stops Issuing Passports Except In Emergencies

The U.S. State Department won’t be processing new passports and renewals except for emergency cases because of the coronavirus pandemic, the agency’s website said. “Due to public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, effective March 20, 2020, we are only able to offer service for customers with a qualified life-or-death emergency and who need a passport for immediate international travel within 72 hours,” said a March 27 online statement. (Forgione, 4/2)

The Hill: Trump Again Tests Negative For Coronavirus

President Trump has tested negative for the coronavirus a second time and is “healthy and without symptoms,” the White House doctor says. White House physician Sean Conley wrote in a memo that Trump was tested again Thursday morning for COVID-19 using a new point-of-care test that yielded results in 15 minutes. (Chalfant, 4/2)

