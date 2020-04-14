Census Bureau Asks For Four-Month Delay In Delivering Data Because Of Coronavirus Disruptions
The move raised some red flags for Democrats and experts who worry about the secrecy surrounding the 2020 census, which stands in sharp contrast to previous ones, as well as limited support for the count that they've seen. A lengthy delay in reporting census figures to the states could throw a wrench into at least some states’ efforts to draw new political maps.
The New York Times:
Knocked Off Track By Coronavirus, Census Announces Delay In 2020 Count
Conceding that its effort to count the nation’s population has been hamstrung by the coronavirus pandemic, the Census Bureau said on Monday it would ask Congress for a four-month delay in delivering the census data used to reapportion the House of Representatives and political districts nationwide. In a news release, the bureau said it would ask that delivery of the final census figures be postponed to April 31, 120 days beyond the existing Dec. 31 deadline. That would mean that state legislatures would get final population figures for drawing new maps as late as July 31, 2021. Delivery of that data normally is completed by the end of March. (Wines, 4/13)
The Associated Press:
Officials Want Delay In Nation's Head Count Due To Virus
Census Bureau officials said they were postponing all field operations until June 1 and the deadline for wrapping up the nation’s head count was being pushed back to Oct. 31. Field operations for the 2020 census have been suspended since mid-March and were set to resume this week. The deadline for finishing the head count also had been pushed back from the end of July to mid-August because of the pandemic. (Schneider, 4/13)
Los Angeles Times:
Trump Wants Months-Long Census Delay Because Of Coronavirus
President Trump on Monday said the bureau would need a “major delay” and questioned if 120 days was long enough. “Obviously they can’t be doing very much right now,” Trump said at a briefing on the coronavirus. “How can you possibly be knocking on doors for a long period of time now?” (Wire, 4/13)