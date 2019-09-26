CEO Of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Steps Down After Revelation Of Car Crash Charges

After news came to light of his arrest this summer in an alleged alcohol-related car accident, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina CEO Patrick Conway resigned from the insurer. Chief Operating Officer Gerald Petkau will step in as interim CEO. The incident also put a planned affiliation with Cambia Health Solutions on hold.

The Wall Street Journal: Blue Cross And Blue Shield Of North Carolina CEO Patrick Conway Resigns

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina said its board requested and received the resignation of Chief Executive Patrick Conway in the wake of fallout from an allegedly alcohol-related highway collision. The insurer said its board took action because recently “new details have come to light” about the June accident and its aftermath, which the board hadn’t previously known. The new details “depict behavior that falls short of our standards,” the insurer said. “Despite Dr. Conway’s many successes during his tenure at BlueCross NC, we feel that our constituents are best served by naming an interim CEO and beginning a formal search for a permanent replacement.” (Wilde Mathews, Scism and Bauerlein, 9/26)

Modern Healthcare: Cambia Health, N.C. Blues Shelve Combination After CEO Arrest

Cambia Health Solutions and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina have put their planned affiliation on ice after local news reports last week revealed the North Carolina insurer's CEO had been charged in an alleged alcohol-related car accident. Cambia's leadership said they were "deeply troubled" by the situation involving Blue Cross of North Carolina CEO Dr. Patrick Conway, who was charged with driving while impaired and misdemeanor child abuse after the June accident. (Livingston, 9/25)

