CEO Of Nursing Facility Where Woman In Vegetative State Gave Birth Resigns

The Arizona Department of Health Services also said that it will be conducting an investigation of Hacienda HealthCare following the reports of the woman giving birth. The nursing home, which is south of downtown Phoenix, specializes in the care of people with intellectual disabilities.

The New York Times: C.E.O. Resigns Over Case Of Woman In Vegetative State Who Gave Birth

The chief executive of the corporation that runs a private nursing home in Arizona where a woman in a vegetative state was sexually assaulted and later gave birth to a child resigned on Monday, the company said in a statement. The company, Hacienda HealthCare, said the resignation of the executive, Bill Timmons, was unanimously accepted by its board of directors. David Leibowitz, a company spokesman, said Mr. Timmons had been chief executive for 28 years. Efforts to reach Mr. Timmons on Monday night were unsuccessful. (Stack, 1/7)

The Washington Post: Health-Care Provider CEO Resigns After Woman In Vegetative State Gives Birth

Hacienda “will accept nothing less than a full accounting of this absolutely horrifying situation, an unprecedented case that has devastated everyone involved, from the victim and her family to Hacienda staff at every level of our organization,” Gary Orman, a member of Hacienda’s board of directors, said in the statement. No one has been arrested in connection with the incident, and it’s unclear whether police have identified any suspects. In Arizona, sexually assaulting a vulnerable adult is a felony. (Wootson, 1/7)

Arizona Republic: Hacienda HealthCare Executive Resigns After Patient Gives Birth

The Arizona Department of Health Services on Friday confirmed that the patient who gave birth was a resident at Hacienda de Los Angeles, 1402 E. South Mountain Ave. State licensing records describe the facility as a 60-bed intermediate care facility for people with intellectual disabilities. (Innes, 1/7)

