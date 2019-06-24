Cerner System Malfunction Leads To Two-Hour Outage Of Medical Records At Dozens Of Hospitals

Universal Health Services said read-only versions were available during the time, but declined to say how many patients' records were affected. Other technology news: A period-tracking app might hold clues to fertility.

Bloomberg: Electronic Health Records At 26 Hospitals Hit By Two-Hour Outage

Hospital operator Universal Health Services Inc. said electronic health records at 26 facilities were affected by technical problems at a data center run by Cerner Corp., an information technology company. Universal, which manages more than 350 health-care facilities in the U.S. and U.K., declined to specify the technical issues or say how many patient records were affected. The problem lasted for less than two hours and the affected hospitals have returned to normal operations, said Eric Goodwin, chief information officer of the King of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company. (Ward, 6/21)

Stat: This Period-Tracking App Wants To Help Scientists Study Fertility

The popular period-tracking app Clue is opening up its database of information to a host of researchers around the world, in an apparent effort to bolster its reputation as a science- and research-based product. Clue, which is based in Berlin, will not only let researchers examine information about its users’ cycles, pain, emotions, and medication use — it will actually pay them a few thousand dollars. (Sheridan, 6/24)

