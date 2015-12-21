Change In Kidney Transplant Rules Benefiting Hardest-To-Match Patients

The new rules aim to level the playing field and better utilize kidneys from deceased donors. Meanwhile, a medical center in California has suspended its living donor program for kidney transplants after a healthy donor died.

The Associated Press: New Rules Bringing Kidneys To Hardest-To-Reach Transplant Patients

A shake-up of the nation's kidney transplant system means more organs are getting to patients once thought nearly impossible to match, according to early tracking of the new rules. It's been a year since the United Network for Organ Sharing changed rules for the transplant waiting list, aiming to decrease disparities and squeeze the most benefit from a scarce resource: kidneys from deceased donors. Now data from UNOS shows that the changes are helping certain patients, including giving those expected to live the longest a better shot at the fittest kidneys. (Neergaard, 12/20)

The San Francisco Chronicle: Kidney Donor’s Death A ‘Nightmare Scenario’ For UCSF Program

UCSF’s suspension of its living donor program for kidney transplants this week after the death of a donor highlights a rare but potential complication for a procedure that’s typically an altruistic gift by a friend or family member to a kidney patient in need. The donor, who died last month, had provided a kidney to a recipient at UCSF Medical Center in October. Hospital and regulatory officials are investigating the cause of death. (Colliver, 12/19)

