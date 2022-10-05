Charges Dismissed Against Key Figures In Flint Lead Water Crisis
Seven people, including the former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and chief medical executive, have seen criminal charges against them dismissed. Other news comes from Florida, Oklahoma, California, Vermont, Iowa, and Massachusetts.
The Hill:
Charges Dismissed Against 7 People In Flint Water Crisis
Criminal charges are now wiped out against several state government officials, including Nick Lyon, the former director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) and former chief medical executive Eden Wells. Lyon and Wells were charged with involuntary manslaughter for the deaths of nine people and had faced up to 15 years in prison. (Dress, 10/4)
News Service of Florida:
U.S. Supreme Court Rejects Florida's Request To Hear The Case Over 'Medically Fragile' Kids
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday rejected Florida’s request to take up a dispute with the federal government stemming from concerns about “medically fragile” children being placed in nursing homes. (Saunders, 10/4)
Oklahoman:
Oklahoma Bill Keeps OU Hospital From Providing Gender-Affirming Care
The governor signed Senate Bill 3 that earmarks $108.5 million in federal stimulus funds for the University of Oklahoma health system on the condition that none of its medical facilities offer "gender reassignment medical treatment" to children. (Forman, 10/4)
The Mercury News:
Law Inspired By South Bay Prosecutor's Leukemia Aims To Expand Marrow Registry
A new law inspired by a South Bay prosecutor’s experiences with leukemia — and his struggle to get a bone-marrow transplant — aims to make it easier to join a national marrow registry, which advocates hope will increase donor diversity and the availability of life-saving treatments. ‘Charlie’s Law,’ named for Santa Clara County Deputy District Attorney Charles Huang, will let California residents register for the National Marrow Donor Program when they apply for or renew their state-issued driver’s licenses and ID cards. (Salonga, 10/3)
AP:
5 Legionnaires' Disease Cases, Including 1 Death, In Vermont
The Vermont Health Department has confirmed five cases of Legionnaire’s disease in Franklin County, including one death, but the source of the infection is unknown, it said Tuesday. The cases were reported between Aug. 12 and Aug. 29 and appear to be clustered in the St. Albans area, the department said. The death was in a person in their 70s, it said. (10/4)
Des Moines Register:
DMPS Joins School Districts Turning To Naloxone For Opioid Overdoses
The Des Moines School Board unanimously approved a policy Tuesday night that allows school nurses and selected staff to administer naloxone, also known as Narcan, a powerful drug that temporarily reverses the deadly effects of opioids. (Hernandez, 10/4)
AP:
Trucker Strike Raises Concerns About Disrupted Food Delivery
More than 300 truck drivers at New England’s largest wholesale food distributor have gone on strike, raising concerns about disrupted food deliveries to schools, hospitals and nursing homes. The drivers represented by the Teamsters Local 653 took to the picket line at Sysco Boston early Saturday seeking better pay and benefits. (Pratt, 10/4)