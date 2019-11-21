Charity Designed To Help Patients Navigate Health Care Costs To Pay $4M To Resolve Pharma Kickback Allegations

The government alleged that various drugmakers use charities like Florida-based The Assistance Fund as a means to improperly pay the co-pay obligations of Medicare patients using their drugs. In other pharmaceutical news: a transparency push from President Donald Trump and lawmakers, and an approval for a pricey drug that treats an ultra-rare metabolic disorder.

Reuters: Charity To Pay $4 Million To Resolve U.S. Pharma Kickback Probe

A Florida-based charity will pay $4 million to resolve claims that it acted as a conduit for companies including Biogen Inc and Novartis AG to pay kickbacks to Medicare patients using their high-priced multiple sclerosis drugs, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday. The settlement with the patient assistance charity The Assistance Fund marked the third so far with a foundation linked to an industry-wide probe that has resulted in $850 million in settlements with drugmakers and charities. (Raymond, 11/20)

Stat: Patient Charity Settles Allegations It Helped MS Drug Makers Pay Kickbacks

The Assistance Fund, based in Orlando, says its mission is to help patients manage copays, coinsurance, deductibles, and other expenses related to their disease or chronic condition. But the government alleges that it conspired with Teva, Biogen (BIIB), and Novartis (NVS) to funnel money donated by the drug makers to MS patients to ensure the patients took their drugs, not their competitors’, regardless of price. The Assistance Fund blamed previous management for the payments. (Cooney, 11/20)

The Hill: Trump, Senators Push For Drug Price Disclosures Despite Setbacks

President Trump and senators from both parties are not giving up the fight over forcing drug companies to disclose list prices in TV ads. Both the White House and Congress are searching for an easy political win on drug prices, but so far have found little success. The disclosure rule was one of Trump’s highest-profile initiatives and the first policy released after the administration unveiled its drug pricing “blueprint” in 2018. (Weixel, 11/21)

Bloomberg: Drug For Ultra Rare Disease Comes With Ultra High Price Tag

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Givlaari became the first drug to win U.S. approval for patients with an ultra-rare and devastating metabolic disorder. Shares jumped on the news. It will come with an annual wholesale price tag of $575,000. Patients will need to take it for life. There are about 3,000 people in the U.S. and Europe diagnosed with acute hepatic porphyria, where a genetic mutation leaves patients unable to produce an enzyme essential for the function of hemoglobin, the red blood cells that carry oxygen throughout the body. The condition causes a buildup of toxins that can lead to chronic debilitating symptoms and bouts of stomach and muscle pain so severe patients require hospitalization. (Cortez, 11/20)

