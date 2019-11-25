Check Labels, Toss Products: Dangerous E-Coli Reported In Romaine Lettuce Harvested From Salinas, Calif.

No deaths have been reported so far, but this strain of bacteria is the same one that caused outbreaks the last 2 years and wreaks havoc on kidney functions.

The Washington Post: CDC Warns Consumers Not To Eat Romaine Lettuce From Salinas Valley, Ca.

Federal health and regulatory officials warned consumers Friday not to eat romaine lettuce of any kind harvested from the Salinas Valley, one of California’s major agricultural regions, because it may be contaminated with a particularly dangerous type of E. coli bacteria that has sickened 40 people in 16 states. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration told consumers to throw away any romaine lettuce they may already have purchased. (Sun, 11/23)

CNN: E. Coli Outbreak Reported In Romaine Lettuce Harvested From Salinas, California, CDC And FDA Say

So far, 28 people were hospitalized, though no deaths were reported, according to the FDA. Wisconsin has had 10 cases, the most reported from the 16 states, the CDC said. "If romaine lettuce does not have labeling information for its growing area or the source cannot be confirmed, consumers should not eat or use the romaine," said Frank Yiannas, FDA's deputy commissioner for food policy and response. "Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell romaine lettuce if they cannot confirm it is from outside Salinas." (Vera, 11/22)

