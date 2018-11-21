Chicago Hospital Shooting Hits Close To Home For Doctors Already Furious Over Being Told To ‘Stay In Their Lane’

In the past week, physicians flooded social media with stories about their first-hand experiences with gun violence after an NRA tweet directed them to stay out of the debate. The shooting at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago made it even more personal because a doctor was among the victims killed. Meanwhile, the hospital's leaders are citing the active-shooter training done in the months prior to the incident as the reason there wasn't more loss of life.

The Washington Post: After Chicago Mercy Shooting Doctors Respond To NRA With #ThisIsOurLane Tweets

An emergency room physician in Rhode Island said one of her own had been “murdered” and vowed to fight. A Baltimore trauma surgeon proclaimed that “Gun Violence is not just a statistic,” and named the police officer, physician and pharmacy resident who were killed Monday at Mercy Hospital & Medical Center in Chicago. Physicians and nurses from Atlanta and Chicago to New York and Washington and even abroad expressed anger and anguish after another instance of gun violence — one that an emergency physician said “hits too close to home.” (Bever, 11/20)

Modern Healthcare: Mercy Shooting Highlights Importance Of Drills, Preparing Staff

Two months ago, staff at Chicago's Mercy Hospital and Medical Center participated in an active shooter drill. That training came into play and likely saved lives Monday when a gunman opened fired on the hospital campus. The tragedy left four people dead: a physician, pharmacy resident and police officer as well as the gunman. (Johnson, 11/20)

Chicago Tribune: Mercy Hospital, Site Of Shooting, Has A Storied History In Chicago

Until Monday’s tragic shooting, Mercy Hospital & Medical Center rarely made the news. It’s often been overshadowed by powerhouse hospitals to its north and south, Rush University Medical Center and University of Chicago Medical Center, respectively. But that wasn’t always the case. The hospital has been a stalwart of its Bronzeville community for more than 160 years, tending to patients caught up in historic events and patients who made history themselves. In 1871, victims of the Great Chicago Fire were rushed to the hospital, which was beyond reach of the flames, according to the hospital. (Schencker, 11/20)

The Associated Press: A Look At 3 Lives Lost In Chicago Hospital Shooting

An emergency room doctor devoted to her community. A pharmacy resident who helped children with a disorder similar to her own. A police officer and father who responded to a shooting without being called. Chicago's mayor said the three people fatally shot at a local hospital on Monday were "doing what they loved" when they were attacked by the doctor's ex-fiance . Here is a look at their lives. (11/20)

And in Florida —

The Associated Press: Florida Cities Hit By Massacre Get $1 Million Art Grant

The Florida cities hardest hit by February's high school massacre are receiving a $1 million grant to create artwork aimed at community healing. Bloomberg Philanthropies announced Tuesday that it is making the grant to Parkland and Coral Springs for their project, "Inspiring Community Healing After Gun Violence: The Power of Art." Five artists and teams will create temporary projects for public display. Community workshops and talks will discuss using art for emotional healing. (11/20)

