The New York Times looks at what went wrong with Rosewood Care Centers, and how the program it relied on is a dangerous vulnerable spot for the federal government.

The New York Times: A Nursing Home Chain’s Collapse Leaves The Government On The Hook

The cracks in the foundation of a Chicago nursing-home business began to appear almost immediately. The owners stopped making mortgage payments on their crown jewel, the Rosewood Care Centers, barely a year after buying it in 2013. Paperwork about the chain’s finances was never filed with the government. Some money meant for the 13 nursing homes and assisted-living facilities went to prop up another investment. (Goldstein, 5/31)