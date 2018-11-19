Chicken Pox Flare-Up In North Carolina Highlights Public Health Vulnerabilities Related To Anti-Vaccination Movement

The outbreak at a North Carolina school where many families have chosen to claim religious exemption from vaccines is now ranked as the worst in the state's history since the vaccine became available more than 20 years ago. Other children's health news comes from New Jersey, Iowa and Texas.

The Washington Post: Anti-Vaccination Stronghold In N.C. Hit With State’s Worst Chickenpox Outbreak In 2 Decades

Chickenpox has taken hold of a school in North Carolina where many families claim religious exemption from vaccines. Cases of chickenpox have been multiplying at the Asheville Waldorf School, which serves children from nursery school to sixth grade in Asheville, N.C. About a dozen infections grew to 28 at the beginning of the month. By Friday, there were 36, the Asheville Citizen-Times reported. (Stanley-Becker, 11/19)

Reuters: Eleventh Child Dies From Viral Outbreak At New Jersey Facility

An 11th child has died in less than four weeks at a New Jersey rehabilitation center, one of 34 young patients with compromised immune systems to have been infected by a viral outbreak, state health officials said on Friday. The child, who died late Thursday, and the others at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in the town of Haskell, became ill with adenovirus between Sept. 26 and Nov. 12, the state's Department of Health said in a statement. (11/16)

Des Moines Register: Iowa Children Would Be Screened For Mental Illness Under State Plan

Iowa children would be routinely screened for mental health issues, under a proposal delivered to the governor and top legislators Thursday. The plan also would expand and organize services for children showing signs of mental struggles. The recommendations came from Gov. Kim Reynolds' children mental health board. The governor has emphasized the need to bolster Iowa's spotty system for helping children with mental illnesses, such as depression or anxiety. (Leys, 11/16)

Iowa Public Radio: Children's Mental Health Plan Sent To Lawmakers

An 18-member state board tasked with outlining a children’s mental health system for Iowa gave its final plan Thursday to the governor and lawmakers, who will have to work out legislation and funding to implement it. The plan calls for mental health screenings for all kids, a statewide crisis hotline, and several types of youth mental health services to be rolled out over the next few years. (Sostaric, 11/15)

Dallas Morning News: Pacifiers From Mexico Sicken 4 Babies In Texas With Botulism

The state is warning parents and caregivers to avoid giving infants honey-filled pacifiers after four babies — including one from North Texas — contracted botulism over the last few months. In each case, the infant had been given a pacifier bought in Mexico, according to KENS-TV, San Antonio's CBS affiliate. The cases were reported between mid-August and the end of October and required hospitalization and life-saving treatment for the potentially deadly illness, which can impede breathing and cause paralysis. Babies were also sickened in South and West Texas. (Ramirez, 11/18)

