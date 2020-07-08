Chief Justice Hospitalized For Night In June After Injuring Forehead In A Fall
Chief Justice John Roberts fell while exercising at a Maryland country club on June 21. “His doctors ruled out a seizure,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said in a statement. “They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration.”
The Associated Press:
Chief Justice John Roberts spent a night in a hospital last month after he fell and injured his forehead, a Supreme Court spokeswoman said Tuesday night. Roberts was walking for exercise near his home June 21 when he fell, court spokeswoman Kathleen L. Arberg said in an emailed statement. The injury required sutures, she said, and out of an abundance of caution, Roberts stayed in the hospital overnight. (7/8)
The Washington Post:
Roberts has twice experienced seizures, in 1993 and in 2007, but Supreme Court spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg said doctors ruled out that possibility in the latest incident. Doctors believe he was dehydrated, she said. Roberts did not publicly disclose the matter, and the court’s confirmation came in response to an inquiry from The Washington Post, which received a tip. (Barnes, 7/7)
Politico:
“The Chief Justice was treated at a local hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home,” a Supreme Court spokeswoman, Kathleen Arberg, said in statement. “The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning.” Roberts, 65, has a history of seizures, but Arberg said that was not believed to have been what led to the chief justice’s injury last month. (Gerstein, 7/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
The injury was reported Tuesday by the Washington Post, which said it received a tip about it. Several people witnessed the incident at the Chevy Chase Club, located in the Maryland suburb near the chief justice’s home, the newspaper said. The court didn’t disclose the incident before the newspaper’s inquiry. (Bravin, 7/7)