Child Respiratory Illness Surge Drives Shortage Of Amoxycillin
News outlets cover a supply crunch of one of the most commonly used antibiotics caused by high demand during a surge of respiratory syncytial virus infections in children. Separately, worries deepen over what could be the worst U.S. flu season in a decade.
The Washington Post:
High Demand For Amoxicillin Is Causing Shortages Amid Child RSV Surge
As respiratory illnesses spread rapidly among children across the country, an increased demand for amoxicillin is causing a shortage of the commonly prescribed antibiotic. Parents filling their kids’ prescriptions may have to try a few pharmacies or end up with a different strength or form than originally prescribed, but amoxicillin in some form is generally still available, pharmacists said. The supply of the liquid version is most strained, along with some chewable tablets. (McDaniel, 11/2)
NBC News:
Amoxicillin Is In Short Supply, Federal Health Officials Say
One of the most commonly used antibiotics in the country, amoxicillin, is in short supply, federal health officials say. The notice from the Food and Drug Administration about an oral solution of the drug comes as pharmacy owners report diminished inventory of the medication, which is prescribed to treat bacterial infections, including pneumonia and bronchitis. (Stelloh and Chow, 11/3)
Detroit Free Press:
Macomb County Boy, 6, Dies Of RSV Amid Surge Of Infections
A 6-year-old Macomb County boy has died from respiratory syncytial virus, better known as RSV, Oakland County's chief medical examiner said Wednesday, amid a surge of infections among Michigan children that has pediatric hospitals across the state at or near capacity. (Jordan Shamus, 11/2)
Also —
ABC News:
Why This Could Be The Worst Flu Season In The US In More Than A Decade
The number of positive flu tests and hospitalizations in the United States is the highest in more than a decade, indicating this influenza season may be the most severe in years. (Kekatos, 11/3)