Childhood Obesity Hopes Dashed: Rates Are Not Declining, Contrary To Earlier Reports

The latest analysis shows that the percentage of children ages 2 to 19 who are obese increased from 14 percent in 1999 to 18.5 percent in 2015 and 2016. "Clearly, obesity remains a problem," says Asheley Skinner, of Duke University. Other news on children focuses on screening for depression and warnings about irritability.

NPR: Kids Still Plagued By Obesity In U.S., Report Finds

Hopes were dashed this week that the United States was finally making progress in the fight against childhood obesity. Contrary to previous reports, the epidemic of fat has not abated. In fact, there's been a big jump in obesity among the nation's youngest children, according to the latest analysis of federal data, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics. (Stein, 2/26)

NPR: Screen All Teens For Depression, Pediatricians Urge

Only about 50 percent of adolescents with depression get diagnosed before reaching adulthood. And as many as 2 in 3 depressed teens don't get the care that could help them. "It's a huge problem," says Dr. Rachel Zuckerbrot, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist and associate professor at Columbia University. (Aubrey, 2/26)

The Wall Street Journal: When A Child’s Grumpiness Is A Problem

Every child is crabby sometimes. But for some children, the problem is a lot greater than occasional crabbiness. For these children, the irritability is so constant and severe that it causes serious problems at home and school. What’s more, a high level of irritability in childhood often is a predictor of other mental-health problems later: These children have a greater risk of developing depression and anxiety disorders and are more likely to later have suicidal thoughts, research has found. (Petersen, 2/25)

