Children With Pneumonia Could Use Fewer Antibiotics; Birth Control Pills May Affect Teenagers’ Brains
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Review: Shorter Antibiotic Course Sufficient For Kids With Pneumonia
A systematic review and meta-analysis of previously published clinical studies provides more evidence that a short course of antibiotics is sufficient for young children with non-severe pneumonia. (Dall, 11/15)
ScienceDaily:
How Hormonal Birth Control May Affect The Adolescent Brain
One aspect of hormonal contraceptives' effect on the teenage body remains a mystery -- whether and how they modify the developing brain. (Ohio State University, 11/15)
CIDRAP:
Report: Pharma Firms Must Boost Access For LMICs, R&D For Pandemic Threats
The Access to Medicine Foundation's 2022 snapshot of 20 large pharmaceutical companies' progress in increasing access to drugs in the world's poorest countries reveals encouraging investments—as well as persistent COVID-19 vaccine inequity and a nearly vacant pipeline for products to treat or prevent emerging pathogens that have pandemic potential. (Van Beusekom, 11/15)
FiercePharma:
ImmunoGen Gains FDA Nod For Advanced Ovarian Cancer Drug Elahere
After 41 years, ImmunoGen has scored its first approval for a solely owned drug. On Monday, the FDA signed off on Elahere to treat advanced ovarian cancer. (Dunleavy, 11/15)
FiercePharma:
FDA Staffers Flag Concerns About Ardelyx's Kidney Disease Prospect
The FDA's rejection of Ardelyx’s chronic kidney disease prospect last summer drew a rebuke from the company and analysts. But as an FDA panel of outside experts gathers to re-assess the drug on Wednesday, it appears Ardelyx and the agency may lock horns yet again. (Kansteiner, 11/15)