Children’s Hospital To Halt Complex Heart Surgeries Following Shocking Report On Increase In Patients’ Deaths

A New York Times investigation recently revealed North Carolina Children’s Hospital doctors' concerns that their patients were dying even after simple surgeries. UNC administrators previously denied that there were any problems affecting patient care in the heart surgery program, but following the report the North Carolina secretary of health opened an investigation into the hospital.

The New York Times: UNC Children’s Hospital Suspends Most Complex Heart Surgeries

North Carolina Children’s Hospital announced it would suspend heart surgeries for the most complex cases, some of which had a mortality rate approaching 50 percent in recent years, pending investigations by state and federal regulators and a group of outside experts. In a statement on Monday, UNC Health Care, which runs the hospital and is affiliated with the University of North Carolina, also introduced several initiatives to “restore confidence in its pediatric heart surgery program.” (Gabler, 6/17)

The Associated Press: Child Death Hike Halts Hospital's Complex Heart Surgeries

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services launched an investigation into the Chapel Hill facility after a New York Times report published last month. The article included audio recordings in which cardiologists were alarmed at the number of child deaths. (6/17)

North Carolina Health News: NC Children’s Hospital Suspends ‘Most Complex’ Pediatric Heart Surgeries

Mandy Cohen, secretary of the state Department of Health and Human Services, quickly assembled a team to investigate the program. The team’s onsite work was completed Friday, according to Kelly Haight Connor, a spokeswoman for the state DHHS, giving them 10 business days to complete a report that then is to be submitted to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for review. “While UNC Health Care and its Board of Directors have strong confidence in our extraordinary current pediatric heart surgery team, we believe it is vitally important that both current and future patients, our medical colleagues, key regulators, and the public share this confidence,” Charlie Owen, the UNC Health Care board of directors chairman, said in a statement released Monday. (Blythe, 6/18)

