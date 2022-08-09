Children’s Mental Health Is In Its Own Pandemic: Study
The coronavirus pandemic dramatically increased anxiety and depression in kids ages 3 to 17, according to the recent annual "Kids Count" study from child welfare charity the Annie E. Casey Foundation. Separately, The Washington Post highlights increasing mental health issues in tween girls.
OPB:
Children’s Wellness Report Reveals ‘Mental Health Pandemic’
Anxiety and depression among children across the country increased significantly during the pandemic, and even more so among children in Oregon, according to a study out Monday from the Annie E. Casey Foundation. The foundation is a national charitable organization that releases new information about child welfare through an annual report called Kids Count Data Book. Its newest edition, released Monday, outlines and ranks children’s wellness across 16 factors by state. (Diep, 8/8)
KTOE:
Annual Kids Count Report Shows Increase In Anxiety, Depression
This year’s annual Kid Count report shows a 26-percent increase in anxiety and depression for kids ages three to 17 in the U-S through 2020 at the height of the pandemic. “Kids are dealing with the world they’re dealing with violence in a variety of ways when you think about kids doing active shooter drills in their school or many kids in the states are dealing with challenges related to racism.” (Hanley, 8/9)
In related news about children's mental health —
The Washington Post:
Mental Health Problems Have Grown, But Especially Among Tween Girls
There is no shortage of possible causes: Overparenting, screens and social media, cutthroat academic and sports competition, political acrimony, social injustice, climate concerns, gun violence and virtual learning among others. What gets obscured when we lump all youths together, though, is that certain demographic groups are especially vulnerable to psychological problems and may disproportionately account for the overall trend. (Kecmanovic, 8/8)
UAB News:
Promote Positive Mental Health Through Back-To-School Routines
Implementing a simple and consistent routine provides a foundation that promotes positive mental health, according to Channing Brown, M.D., assistant professor in the Department of Pediatrics Division of Academic General Pediatrics and Division of General Internal Medicine at University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine. (Echols, 8/8)
Snapchat takes steps to protect kids —
The New York Times:
Snapchat Introduces Its First Parental Controls
Snapchat, the ephemeral messaging app, introduced its first parental controls on Tuesday, as social media platforms face increasing scrutiny for exposing young users to potentially harmful content. Snap, Snapchat’s parent company, said in a blog post that its new tools would let parents see whom their teenagers were friends with on the app and whom they had communicated with in the previous seven days. (Huang, 8/9)
EdSurge:
What Role Does Social Media Use Play In The Youth Mental Health Crisis? Researchers Are Trying To Find Out
Much attention has been paid to the potential role of social media in that crisis. But researchers who study the relationship say that the field is still in its infancy, and new methodologies and funding sources are needed to understand it and push us toward a healthier environment for kids online. (Burke, 8/8)