China Continues Revising Coronavirus Counting Method, But Outbreak Seems To Be Stabilizing In Epicenter

The number of new cases in China once again declined in a trend that some see as hopeful. But experts have warned there could be a renewed increase in cases once China properly returns to work late this week or next.

The Associated Press: China's New Virus Cases, Deaths Rise But Increase Is Lower

New virus cases in China rose by just 394 from the previous day, with a rise in the death toll of 114, the government said Thursday, as health inspectors went door-to-door to find every infected person in the worst-hit city. Mainland China has now reported 2,118 deaths and 74,576 total cases. While the overall spread of the virus has been slowing, the situation remains severe in Hubei province and its capital, Wuhan, where the new coronavirus was first detected in December. More than 80% of the country's cases are in Hubei and 95% of the deaths, according to data from China's National Health Commission. (Moritsugu, 2/19)

CNN: Novel Coronavirus Appears To Be Stabilizing In China Amid Fears Of New Outbreak In Japan

Weeks into the novel coronavirus crisis, the outbreak finally appears to be stabilizing in central China, where the virus was initially detected before it spread throughout the country and the world. Small outbreaks continue to fast expand elsewhere, however, not least of which on board the Diamond Princess cruise liner in Japan, where two deaths were confirmed Thursday, the first from the hundreds of cases on the ship, which has begun disembarking passengers after a 14-day quarantine this week. (Griffiths, 2/19)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Live Updates: Cases Surge In South Korea As Daegu Mayor Tells Residents To Stay Indoors

Many international experts say the disease will continue to spread globally even as the Chinese government seeks to present the image that it is coming to grips with the epidemic. New cases inside China dropped again Wednesday, officials reported Thursday, after national authorities changed for the second time in a week the criteria for how cases are diagnosed and counted. (Shih and Armus, 2/20)

The Wall Street Journal: Life In Coronavirus Lockdown: ‘We Can Make It Through This’

Beijing’s municipal government recently said that people returning to the capital after traveling outside the city must isolate themselves for 14 days, a sign that a return to normal life in the city of 21.5 million people remains elusive. Last Thursday and Friday alone, China’s National Health Commission added about 20,000 newly confirmed cases to its official count. More than 70,000 people were infected with the new coronavirus as of Tuesday. Amid this crisis, The Wall Street Journal spoke with Beijing residents both at home and on the largely empty streets about life in lockdown. (2/20)

Meanwhile —

The Hill: CDC Issues 'Level 1' Warning For Travel To Hong Kong

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a travel advisory for people traveling to Hong Kong due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. The Level 1 warning advises travelers to Hong Kong to avoid contact with sick people and clean their hands often by washing with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer. (Weixel, 2/19)

The Hill: First Coronavirus Cases Reported In Iran

Two cases of a new form of coronavirus have been confirmed in Iran, marking the first time the deadly virus has been reported inside the country.Iranian news agency ISNA first reported the two cases of the disease, adding that other suspected cases are under review, according to The Associated Press. (Bowden, 2/19)

ABC News: Iran Reports 2 Novel Coronavirus Deaths, The Country's 1st Cases

The World Health Organization has not yet confirmed the two Iranian coronavirus deaths, but should they be confirmed, it would raise the death toll outside of China to seven. (Schumaker, 2/19)

CBS News: Health Officials Are Using Lessons From Past Outbreaks To Fight Coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak is still spreading around the world, with Iran confirming its first two cases overnight. CBS News chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook has been at the frontlines covering other infectious disease emergencies around the world. Lessons from other outbreaks can protect Americans from this coronavirus. (2/19)

