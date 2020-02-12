China Reports Smallest Number Of New COVID-19 Cases Since January, But That Doesn’t Mean Virus Is Peaking

Experts say the coronavirus outbreak may be hitting its peak in the epicenter where the crisis started, but it will likely spread elsewhere. Meanwhile, medical experts are worried that because of false negatives on tests, the number of patients is being vastly under-recorded. Media outlets also take a look at the politics at play within China as leaders handle the outbreak.

Reuters: Coronavirus Cases Fall, Experts Disagree Whether Peak Is Near

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases since late January, lending weight to a prediction by its senior medical adviser that the outbreak could end by April. Global markets took heart from the outlook but other international experts are alarmed at the spread of the flu-like virus, which has killed more than 1,100 people, all but two in mainland China, and said optimism could be premature. (Woo and Geddle, 2/12)

The Associated Press: China's New Virus Cases Fall Again, Deaths Now Exceed 1,100

The National Health Commission on Wednesday said 2,015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, declining for a second day. The total number of cases in mainland China is 44,653, although many experts say a large number of others infected have gone uncounted. The 97 additional deaths from the virus raised the mainland toll to 1,113. (2/12)

Reuters: China's Huanggang Says Virus Situation In City Remains Severe

China's Huanggang city, one of the hardest hit by the coronavirus outbreak, is still facing a severe virus situation and a lack of medical supplies, its Communist Party boss said on Tuesday. Huanggang is located in the central province of Hubei near to Wuhan, believed to be the epicentre of the outbreak. Huanggang has recorded the second highest number of deaths from the virus after Wuhan. (2/11)

The Wall Street Journal: At Outbreak’s Center, Wuhan Residents Question Accuracy Of Virus Tests

Medical experts around the globe have expressed fears that the scale of the outbreak could be much larger than Chinese data suggests—in large part because of concerns about potential flaws in testing. Independent experts say many tens of thousands of Wuhan residents are likely infected by the coronavirus, while the city’s government puts the tally at less than 20,000. Only one in 19 infected people in Wuhan was being tested and confirmed, according to an estimate by Imperial College London as of Jan. 31. (Deng, 2/11)

The New York Times: Huge Shelters For Coronavirus Patients Pose New Risks, Experts Fear

As the new coronavirus continued to spread unabated within the city of Wuhan, China, government officials last week imposed draconian measures. Workers in protective gear were instructed to go to every home in the city, removing infected residents to immense isolation wards built hastily in a sports stadium, an exhibition center and a building complex. (Rabin, 2/11)

The New York Times: A Store, A Chalet, An Unsealed Pipe: Coronavirus Hot Spots Flare Far From Wuhan

An apartment building in Hong Kong, its units linked by pipes. A department store in the eastern Chinese city of Tianjin, where more than 11,000 shoppers and employees mingled. A ski chalet in France, home base for a group of British citizens on vacation. These sites, scattered around the world, have become linked by a grim commonality: They are places where pockets of new coronavirus cases have emerged in recent days, raising fears about the virus’s ability to spread quickly and far beyond its origins in central China. (Wang, Ramzy and Specia, 2/11)

The Wall Street Journal: China Fires Highest-Level Officials Yet Over Coronavirus Outbreak

Beijing fired the highest-ranking officials yet over the handling of the coronavirus outbreak, replacing two provincial health officials in charge of virus-racked Hubei province with a trusted official from China’s national health agency. The director and Communist Party secretary of Hubei’s provincial health committee were removed, state broadcaster China Central Television reported Tuesday, making them the highest-level officials known to be punished for the government’s handling of the outbreak. (Mendell, 2/11)

The Washington Post: For China’s Leaders, Pop-Up Hospitals Are About Politics As Much As Health

Some of the workers were replacing the small “Fever clinic” sign with a huge “Fever clinic” sign. Others were arranging the flower planters out front to ensure the place looked perfect. On that recent afternoon, a delegation of officials and attendant state media journalists would be arriving at the new coronavirus treatment unit in Fuqing, in southeast China. For the authorities, it was not enough to have built the 200-bed center in a matter of days; it also had to sparkle for the cameras. (Fifield, 2/11)

The Washington Post: Coronavirus Infections On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Swell To 174

Authorities in the virus-hit city of Wuhan have announced fresh restrictions on residents, making millions of people virtual prisoners in their own homes. Two provincial health bosses have been fired as the Communist Party struggles to contain widespread anger over the spread of the virus. (Denyer, Hawkins, Noack, O'Grady and Berger, 2/11)

Los Angeles Times: China's 'People's War' Against Coronavirus Seen By Many As Unorganized Propaganda

It’s a classic Chinese campaign, harking back to Chairman Mao’s methods of inspiring patriotism and mobilizing the masses: Bright red banners and posters with large characters quoting the state leader’s slogans adorn every neighborhood. Communist Party workers march through villages against a deadly enemy, banging gongs and shouting orders dictating every individual’s behavior. They strap on red armbands and go door-to-door — promising, in some cases, financial rewards for neighbors who snitch on those who break the rules and, in other cases, threatening to punish those who resist. (Su, 2/11)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription