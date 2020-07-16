Chinese Drug Firm Began Human Trials Of COVID Vaccine Before Approval
The government-owned drug maker tested its vaccine candidate on human volunteers, including some of its employees, in March. Official approval was given in April. The rush underscores the enormous stakes as China competes with U.S. and British companies for a successful vaccine. The company also announced it has begun Phase III trials on a vaccine.
China Firm Uses Workers To 'Pre-Test' Vaccine In Global Race
In the global race to make a coronavirus vaccine, a state-owned Chinese company is boasting that its employees, including top executives, received experimental shots even before the government approved testing in people. “Giving a helping hand in forging the sword of victory,” reads an online post from SinoPharm with pictures of workers it says helped “pre-test” its vaccine. (McNeil and Neergaard, 7/16)
China's Sinopharm Begins Late Stage Trial Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Abu Dhabi
Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopharm has begun Phase III clinical trials of a COVID-19 vaccine in the emirate of Abu Dhabi using around 15,000 volunteers, the Abu Dhabi government media office said on Thursday. The human trial taking place in Abu Dhabi, part of the United Arab Emirates, is a partnership between Sinopharm’s China National Biotec Group (CNBG), Abu Dhabi based artificial intelligence and cloud computing company Group 42 and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health. (Barrington and Cornwell, 7/16)
Fauci Bullish On Prospects For U.S. Vaccine, Not Worried About China Winning Race
The leading U.S. expert on infectious diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, predicted on Wednesday the country will meet its goal of a coronavirus vaccine by year’s end and was unmoved by the prospect that China would get there first. While there are no guarantees, “I feel good about the projected timetable,” Fauci told Reuters in an interview. His comments follow promising early stage data for the Moderna Inc’s coronavirus vaccine, released on Tuesday, that was developed by scientists at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Fauci directs. (Steenhuysen, 7/15)
Also —
China Gives The Go-Ahead For Human Trials Of BioNTech's COVID Vaccine Candidate
China has approved an early-stage trial in humans of German firm BioNTech’s experimental COVID-19 vaccine, its local partner Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical said on Thursday. The potential vaccine is one of the two most advanced candidates that BioNTech is working on with its partner Pfizer Inc and they received “fast track” status this week from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration which is designed to speed up the regulatory review process. (7/15)