Chinese Government Grapples With Rising Public Fury As Coronavirus Continues To Spread

The death toll from the virus climbs past 100, with thousands of more cases reported. Chinese officials are trying to stem a tide of criticism over how they are handling the outbreak. U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci criticized Chinese leaders for not inviting U.S. and other international investigative agencies to join them in researching the new virus.

The New York Times: Chinese Officials Race To Contain Anger Over Virus

The Chinese government scrambled to contain not only the coronavirus epidemic but also growing expressions of public fury over the management of the crisis as the death toll rose on Tuesday to at least 106. China’s National Immigration Administration on Tuesday encouraged Chinese citizens to reconsider the timing of overseas travel to curtail the spread of the coronavirus, it said on its WeChat account. That came as the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged American citizens to avoid nonessential travel to China. (Buckley and Myers, 1/27)

The Associated Press: Wuhan Officials Face Questions, Anger Over Virus Response

Last Wednesday evening, top officials in the central Chinese city of Wuhan settled into their seats at an auditorium for a Lunar New Year gala — even as a new virus that originated in their city was spreading rapidly. Dozens of actors, actresses and musicians performed, some despite having sniffles and sneezes, the Hubei Folk Song and Dance Ensemble said in a now-deleted social media post. (Kang, 1/28)

The Wall Street Journal: China Strains To Stamp Out Coronavirus Criticisms At Home

With criticism of the government spreading on social media, Mr. Xi has repeatedly instructed authorities to “strengthen the guidance of public opinions”—language seen as a call for censorship in Communist Party-speak. State media outlets have been told to publish only information released through official channels, Chinese journalists say. They have also been instructed to focus on promoting “positive energy” and to avoid any critical reporting of officialdom, they say. (Wei, 1/28)

Los Angeles Times: Efforts To Contain Coronavirus Outbreak Test Xi Jinping's Control

The outbreak is a critical test for President Xi Jinping, offering insights into how Beijing’s central authority works — or doesn’t work — in times of alarm. Chinese social media usually censor criticism of government officials. But angry posts blaming Wuhan officials’ ineptitude and dishonesty for exacerbating the coronavirus outbreak have been allowed to come to a boil online, a strategic ploy by the central government to find a scapegoat. (Su, 1/27)

The Washington Post: As Deadly Coronavirus Spreads, U.S. To Expand Screening Of Passengers From China At 20 Airports

Late Monday, a top U.S. health official criticized Chinese authorities for not inviting U.S. and other international investigative agencies to join them in researching the new virus. While China has been more transparent than it was during the 2003 SARS outbreak, U.S. officials are still getting their information through press briefings rather than from direct transfer of scientific data, said Anthony S. Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. (Shih, Sun, Denyer and Achenbach, 1/27)

The New York Times: ‘What If We All Get Sick?’: Coronavirus Strains China’s Health System

After suffering from a fever and breathing problems for more than 15 days, Xiao Shibing, a 51-year-old resident of Wuhan, China, finally sought help at a hospital. Despite the symptoms, he was not tested for the new coronavirus — a lapse suggesting that there may be far more cases of the virus than are being officially reported. Instead, Mr. Xiao was told that he had a viral chest infection, so he went back home. As he grew sicker, he went to three other hospitals. (Wee, 1/27)

The Hill: Chinese Premier Promises Reinforcements Amid Accusations Of Not Responding To Virus Fast Enough

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang promised reinforcements to Wuhan and the Hubei province as the local government faces accusations that it has not responded to the outbreak of a new coronavirus fast enough, according to a Reuters report. Li on Monday announced that 2,500 more medical workers will arrive in the area in the next two days, Reuters reported. He said he will “inspect and direct” methods to control the virus in Wuhan and thanked the medical workers in the city, as the number of deaths in China due to the virus rose to 81. (Coleman, 1/27)

Bloomberg: Coronavirus News: Death Toll Exceeds 100 In China, Travel Curbed

Hong Kong will close some border checkpoints and restrict flights, trains and ferries from the mainland, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said Tuesday. The Chinese government is also suspending visas for visitors to the territory, she said. (Bloomberg News, 1/27)

Reuters: Confusion And Lost Time: How Testing Woes Slowed China's Coronavirus Response

Yang Zhongyi was still waiting on Monday for a coronavirus test in the Chinese city of Wuhan two weeks after she started to show signs of a fever, even though doctors privately told her family that she almost certainly has been infected, her son Zhang Changchun told Reuters. (Chen and Cadell, 1/27)

Reuters: WHO Chief Says Confident In China's Ability To Contain Virus, Urges Calm

The head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday he is confident in China's ability to contain a new coronavirus that has killed 106 people and he called for calm, saying he did not think foreigners should be evacuated, Chinese media reported. As concern mounted about the impact of the coronavirus on the world's second-biggest economy, Chinese authorities reported a surge in cases, while the United States warned citizens against travel to China and financial markets wilted. (1/28)

