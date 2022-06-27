Churches Walk Celebratory Line Over Roe Reversal

The historic ruling was referenced at Sunday services across the nation, with some pastors celebrating and others acknowledging mixed sentiment on the issue. A Vatican editorial reminded people that "pro-life" does not just mean anti-abortion and that more needs to be done to improve maternal health and income inequality.

The Wall Street Journal: Churches Move Cautiously On Abortion And Call For Calm Post-Roe

Members of the clergy treaded carefully in discussing abortion on the first Sunday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and they called for respectful discussions over an issue that divides many congregations. “For many in our country who’ve been fighting for this for so long, this felt like a huge win,” said pastor Andy Stanley at North Point Community Church in Alpharetta, Ga. “But for others in our country, this felt like a gut punch. These are the cultural moments where the church has an opportunity to shine, even when we don’t necessarily agree.” (Francis, King and Mettela, 6/26)

Reuters: Pro-Life Is Not Just Opposing Abortion, Vatican Says After U.S. Ruling

Anti-abortion activists should be concerned with other issues that can threaten life, such as easy access to guns, poverty and rising maternity mortality rates, the Vatican's editorial director said on Saturday. In a media editorial on the United States Supreme Court's ruling to end the constitutional right to abortion, Andrea Tornielli said those who oppose abortion could not pick and choose pro-life issues. (Pullella, 6/25)

Kansas City Star: Kansas Catholics Are Fighting Abortion Rights

Midway through every Catholic Mass — after the Bible readings but before Communion — parishioners are led through intentions, call and response prayers focused on specific needs in the community, nation and world. The prayers differ by church and by week as congregants are asked to pray for the sick, for peace, for victims in a recent tragedy, newly-married couples or the recently deceased. In recent weeks, an additional prayer has been used at Ascension Catholic Church in Overland Park. It speaks of political victory and a change to Kansas’ foundational governing document. “For a renewed respect for human life at all stages and that the upcoming referendum on the Value Them Both amendment will pass so that Kansans will be protected from the unfettered quest of the abortion industry, Lord hear our prayer.” (Bernard, 6/26)

Time: How Religious Leaders Are Reacting To The Roe Decision

The bulk of the work overturning Roe has been undertaken by Christian organizations, but not all Christian organizations are opposed to abortion. Both sides of the debate rapidly released statements after the decision. CatholicVote President Brian Burch set the tone for many of those in the anti-abortion camp: “Catholics and pro-life advocates across the country celebrate today’s landmark Supreme Court decision as the ‘dawning of a new day in America’—a long-awaited first step toward the full protection of American women and children,” he wrote. “A dark chapter in our nation’s history has finally been closed.” Burch pointed to technological advances that he said have shown that the “humanity of children in the womb has become plain and undeniable.” (Luscombe, 6/24)

BBC News: Roe V Wade: Church That Helped Jane Roe Still Aids Abortion-Seekers

First Unitarian Church of Dallas, specifically, has a long history fighting for abortion access, having helped bring about the 1973 ruling that had guaranteed the right to the procedure. That mission has not ended with the reversal of Roe v Wade - and First Unitarian's fresh fight to help women get abortions reveals much about surprising divisions among American Christians over the matter. (Bailey, 6/26)

The Washington Post: In Mississippi, Abortion Opponents Differ With Supreme Court Decision

For many Mississippians, Saturday prompted a more complicated conversation. Ten miles from the clinic, at Strawberry Patch Park in the neighboring city of Madison, Sharon Gilmore, 55, was out for a morning walk, keys in hand, a cross dangling from her key ring. She said she is against abortion but “had a lot of mixed feelings” about the decision. “I have never been in a position where I’ve had to have an abortion or had a friend or person I was really close to have an abortion so I struggle with it a lot and I feel for people who may have been in a situation and that was their only option,” Gilmore said. “Then, on the other hand, I am a follower of Jesus Christ and the word of God is really important in my life, so, when he says to not kill, I really believe strongly in not taking the life of an unborn child.” (Fowler, 6/25)

