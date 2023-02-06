Citing Catholic Catechism, Pope Condemns Laws That Criminalize Gay People

The catechism, Francis noted, also says that LGBTQ people should not be marginalized, Reuters reported. Meanwhile in the U.S., Christian and Jewish clergy are protesting anti-transgender legislation in the Missouri legislature.

Reuters: Pope Francis Says Laws Criminalizing LGBT People Are A 'Sin' And An Injustice

Pope Francis said on Sunday that laws criminalizing LGBT people are a sin and an injustice because God loves and accompanies people with same-sex attraction. ... "The criminalization of homosexuality is a problem that cannot be ignored," said Francis, who then cited unnamed statistics according to which 50 countries criminalize LGBT people "in one way or another" and about 10 others have laws including the death penalty for them. (Pullella, 2/6)

AP: Pope, Anglican, Presbyterian Leaders Denounce Anti-Gay Laws

Pope Francis was backed by the ceremonial head of the Anglican Communion and top Presbyterian minister in calling for gays to be welcomed by their churches as he again decried laws that criminalize homosexuality as unjust. The three Christian leaders spoke on LGBTQ rights during an unprecedented joint airborne news conference Sunday while returning home from South Sudan, where they took part in a three-day ecumenical pilgrimage to try to nudge forward the young country’s peace process. (Winfield, 2/6)

The Washington Post: Clergy Protest Legislation Targeting Transgender Children In Missouri

Jewish and Christian clergy have taken an active role in protesting what one advocacy group has called the “most dangerous” session of the Missouri Legislature for the LGBTQ community it has seen in years. All told, Missouri lawmakers have introduced 27 bills that the American Civil Liberties Union has deemed anti-LGBTQ — more than any other state in the group’s database. (Miller, 2/4)

In mental health news —

The Wall Street Journal: More Money For Mental-Health Programs Gets Bipartisan Support In Many States

Governors in at least a dozen states—including California, South Carolina, Ohio and Georgia—are pushing for more money for mental health. ... The budget proposals seek to address the nationwide scarcity of mental-health workers, the mental-health needs in schools and growing demand for emergency services. They represent a rare bipartisan point of agreement for more government action and underscore how dire many think the problem has become. (Frosch, 2/5)

Bloomberg: TikTok, Instagram Blamed For Students' Mental Illness But It's Hard To Prove

About half of adolescents have had a mental health disorder at some point in their lives, and some school districts are putting at least part of the blame on social media companies that they say addict America’s youth. It won’t be easy to prove in court, but Seattle schools will try, having sued over the issue. (Lowenkron, 2/3)

In other health and wellness news —

CNN: More Than 400 Products Including Breakfast Sandwiches And Fruit Cups Recalled Due To Possible Listeria Contamination

More than 400 food products sold under dozens of brand names were recalled due to possible Listeria contamination, the US Food and Drug Administration announced Friday. The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads, yogurts, wraps and other products sold in nine states and Washington, DC, from January 24 through January 30. (Salahieh, 2/6)

Fox News: Are You An Intermittent Faster? If So, Binge Eating Could Be In Your Future, New Study Suggests

Intermittent fasting (IF) has become a popular weight-loss strategy over the past decade. Yet a new study from Texas A&M University published in the journal Appetite suggests that it could raise the risk of binge-eating and other food disorders. (Rudy, 2/3)

USA Today: Bird Flu H5N1 Virus Found In Mammals. What Does This Mean For Humans?

One of the world’s largest outbreaks of bird flu, which led to the slaughter of millions of chickens to limit its spread, appears to be spilling over into mammals. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said the avian influenza A virus has been detected in mammals such as skunks, bears, a raccoon and a red fox. (Rodriguez, 2/3)

AP: NFL Will Offer Free CPR Training During Super Bowl Week

Inspired by the lifesaving medical attention Damar Hamlin received on the field during a game last month, the NFL and American Heart Association will provide free CPR education in Arizona throughout Super Bowl week as part of the NFL Experience at the Phoenix Convention Center. ... People who visit the mobile training unit will receive hands-only CPR training from experts and receive CPR information that can be shared in their communities. (Maaddi, 2/3)

