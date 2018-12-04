Claim That $21 Trillion In ‘Accounting Errors’ From Pentagon Could Fund ‘Medicare-For-All’ Is Misleading

The figures that Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) cited refer to nearly two decades of internal financial adjustments, not actual spending. For starters, the combined Pentagon budget from 1998 to 2015 was only $9.2 trillion. Fact checkers from media outlets explain.

The New York Times Fact Check: The Misleading Claim That $21 Trillion In Misspent Pentagon Funds Could Pay For ‘Medicare For All’

Representative-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the New York Democrat who has become a darling of the progressive left, was quoting from an article in The Nation about “massive accounting fraud” committed by the Pentagon from 1998 to 2015. But her suggestion that the $21 trillion in military transactions could have “already” paid two-thirds the cost of a “Medicare for all” health care system goes beyond what the article reported — and is misleading. For starters, the combined Pentagon budget from 1998 to 2015 was $9.2 trillion. One study by a libertarian economic think tank found that “Medicare for all” legislation by Senator Bernie Sanders, independent of Vermont, would cost the federal government $32.6 trillion over 10 years. So where did the $21 trillion figure originate? (Qiu, 12/3)

The Washington Post Fact Checker: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s $21 Trillion Mistake

Regardless, in the situation Skidmore is describing, the $21 trillion is not one big pot of dormant money collecting dust somewhere. It’s the sum of all transactions — both inflows and outflows — for which the Defense Department did not have adequate documentation. “The same dollar could be accounted for many times,” as Philip Klein wrote in the Washington Examiner. (Rizzo, 12/4)

Vox: The $21 Trillion Pentagon Accounting Error That Can’t Pay For Medicare-For-All, Explained

The US military budget is such a bloated monstrosity that it contains accounting errors that could finance two-thirds of the cost of a government-run single-payer health insurance system. All Americans could visit an unlimited array of doctors at no out of pocket cost. At least that’s a notion spreading on left-wing Twitter and endorsed and amplified by newly elected Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of Democrats’ biggest 2018 sensations and an undeniable master at the fine art of staying in the public eye. Unfortunately, it’s not true. The idea spread like a game of telephone from a Nation article to the US Congress while losing a crucial point of detail: The Pentagon’s accounting errors are genuinely enormous, but they’re also just accounting errors — they don’t represent actual money that can be spent on something else. (Yglesias, 12/3)

