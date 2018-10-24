Claire McCaskill Is Betting On Public Outrage Over Drug Prices To Propel Her To Another Term In Senate

“I think it is an issue that is more motivating than almost any other issue I talk about in this campaign," said Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.), who is in a tight race for reelection against Missouri's attorney general Josh Hawley. In other news on the upcoming midterms: a White House report warns of the "costs of socialism"; anti-abortion advocates work to gin up support for their ballot initiatives in three states; health care takes center stage in a Texas House race; and more.

Stat: McCaskill, On The Campaign Trail, Brands Herself As Pharma's Sworn Enemy

Claire McCaskill is betting her political future on a simple hope: that Missouri voters care enough about drug pricing to give her another term in Washington. It is a bold strategy for a Democrat in an increasingly red state, facing an uphill battle to keep her Senate seat. Yet McCaskill is investing heavily in the approach, devoting fully half of a 15-minute stump speech here last week to the perceived evils of pharmaceutical manufacturers. (Facher, 10/24)

The Hill: White House Report Warns Of The ‘Costs Of Socialism‘ Ahead Of Midterms

The White House on Tuesday issued a report warning of the dangers of socialism two weeks ahead of pivotal midterm elections. The report from the White House Council of Economic Advisers fits with a larger campaign strategy from Republicans trying to portray Democrats as extremists for ideas gaining traction in their party, including Medicare for All, the health proposal that would provide government-run health insurance to cover everyone. (Sullivan, 10/23)

Politico: Voters In 3 States To Decide Abortion Curbs As Supreme Court Shifts Right

Abortion foes buoyed by the Supreme Court's new conservative majority are rallying last-minute support for ballot initiatives in three states that would ban or significantly limit access to the procedure. Measures in West Virginia and Alabama would amend those state constitutions to expressly declare that abortion rights are not protected, allowing conservative state legislatures to ban the procedure should the high court strike down Roe vs. Wade. West Virginia’s measure also seeks to cut off public funding for abortions, while Alabama’s would grant full “personhood” rights to fetuses. (Ollstein, 10/23)

The Hill: House Race In Texas Becomes Ground Zero In Health-Care Fight

Rep. Pete Sessions’s (R) north Dallas district has become ground zero for the fight over health care and pre-existing conditions, the dominant issue in many contests across the country that could help determine the next House majority. Sessions, 63, has been in Congress for 22 years, but has seen the 32nd District become increasingly diverse and more competitive. He won reelection in 2016 without a Democratic challenger even as Hillary Clinton won the district over President Trump by nearly 2 points. (Hagen, 10/24)

The Hill: Rick Scott Defends Health Care Record In New Ad: 'For Me, It’s Personal'

Florida GOP Senate candidate Rick Scott is out with a new ad touting his support for providing protections for people with pre-existing conditions as Democrats target his record on health care. Scott, who currently serves as the governor of Florida and is seeking to unseat Sen. Bill Nelson (D-Fla.) next month, says in the ad released Tuesday that he supports "forcing insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions." (Hellmann, 10/23)

The Associated Press: Florida Governor Defends His Health Care Record In New Ad

Florida Gov. Rick Scott is launching a new statewide television ad meant to blunt criticism over the Republican governor's health care record. In the ad Scott recounts how his family struggled to get health care when he was growing up. He says he supports "forcing insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions" because of his own experiences. (10/23)

Health News Florida: Running Mates May Add Heft On Health Care

Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis and Democratic nominee Andrew Gillum have clashed over health care as they battle in the Nov. 6 election. But when it comes to the nuts and bolts of providing access to coverage, it may be their running mates who have a deeper knowledge of the industry and the ripple effects that potential changes could have across the state. (Sexton, 10/23)

Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee Elections: Karl Dean, BillLee Have Opposing Views On Medicaid

In debates, conversations with reporters and through honed talking points, Tennessee's Democratic and Republican nominees for governor have signaled their fundamentally different approaches to improving access to health care. Karl Dean, the Democratic former Nashville mayor, says the state must expand Medicaid. Republican businessman Bill Lee has stood fast against expanding eligibility for Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. Instead, he's called on government to develop a 20-year-plan to address health care. (Allison, 10/23)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription