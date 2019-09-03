Cluster Of Opioid-Linked HIV Cases Could Be Canary In Coal Mine Epidemic Officials Have Been Watching Out For

The latest swell in HIV cases in West Virginia appears to be among the largest since an outbreak in Indiana’s Scott County four years ago. “The ground is fertile,” said Judith Feinberg, a professor of behavioral medicine and infectious diseases. “This is the nightmare everyone is worried about.” In other news on the opioid epidemic: doctors' prescription habits, fentanyl crossing the border, and more.

Politico: ‘The Nightmare Everyone Is Worried About’: HIV Cases Tied To Opioids Spike In West Virginia County

A cluster of HIV cases in a rural West Virginia county represents what public health officials have long feared amid the nationwide opioid epidemic. Cabell County has reported 74 cases since January 2018, primarily among drug users sharing contaminated needles. The recent surge in infections represents the convergence of two major health epidemics, HIV and opioids, the Trump administration has pledged to fight. (Goldberg, 9/2)

Stat: Doctors More Likely To Prescribe Opioids Later In The Day — Or If Running Late

After seeing dozens of patients in a hectic and long day in the clinic, when a doctor is faced with another patient in pain, it may be easiest to prescribe opioids and move on to the next one. New research suggests that doctors who practice with this habit could be contributing to the opioid epidemic. A study published in JAMA Network Open on Friday reveals that physicians were more likely to prescribe opioids later in the day and when appointments were running behind schedule. (Corley, 8/30)

Los Angeles Times: Fentanyl Is Remaking The Mexican Drug Trade And Taking American Lives

Melissa and Daryl McKinsey first heard about “Mexican Oxy” last year when their 19-year-old son Parker called in tears. “I need to go to rehab,” he said. Several months earlier, a friend had given Parker a baby-blue pill that was stamped on one side with the letter M. It resembled a well-known brand of oxycodone, the prescription painkiller that sparked the American opioid epidemic. (Linthicum, 9/1)

The Baltimore Sun: Hogan Administration Awards Nearly $10 Million In Grants To Combat Opioid Crisis In Maryland

The Hogan administration announced Thursday that it will award nearly $10 million in grants to counties for programs to combat the opioid crisis. In a news release, the state’s Opioid Operational Command Center wrote that the state will award $4 million in block grants to the counties as well as more than $5.6 million in competitive grants for specific programs that focus on “prevention & education, enforcement & public safety, and treatment & recovery programs." (Davis, 8/30)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Manchester Demands State Step Up Efforts To Combat Opioid Addiction

Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig is demanding the state open more treatment and support options across New Hampshire for those suffering from opioid addiction and other substance abuse disorders. Craig and other Manchester officials said Friday they’re overwhelmed by the high numbers of people coming to their city from other communities to find help. They also expressed frustration with the governor's office. (Ernst, 9/1)

