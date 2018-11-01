CMS Chief Draws Criticism After She Takes Halloween-Related Twitter Jab At Medicare-For-All

And on that topic, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel details what people need to know about this health reform idea.

USA Today: Seema Verma Tweet: 'Scariest Halloween Costume' Is Medicare For All

The head of Medicare and Medicaid was being criticized online Wednesday after she took a Halloween-inspired jab at Medicare for all on Twitter. Seema Verma, Administrator for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, posted a photo of a man wearing a black T-shirt emblazoned with "Medicare for All" Wednesday afternoon with the comment "this year’s scariest Halloween costume goes to..." ... Verma, in a statement to USA TODAY, said the post was a way to get attention and said critics weren't wrong, changing the U.S. healthcare system isn't a joke. (Hayes, 10/31)

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Medicare-For-All: What You Need To Know

Costs, particularly deductibles, seem to increase year after year at a faster rate than inflation. And therein lies at least part of the political appeal of Medicare-for-all, which would have been quickly dismissed a few years ago, but now is drawing a surprising amount of attention and support. (Boulton, 10/31)

