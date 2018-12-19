CMS announced that it is seeking input on the issue, which marks the first time in the 53-year history of U.S. health accreditation system that its potential financial conflicts have come under regulatory scrutiny.

The Wall Street Journal: U.S. Weighs Potential Conflicts In Hospital-Accreditation Groups With Consulting Arms

The Trump administration is weighing whether to continue approving hospital and health-accreditation groups that also have consulting arms, following potential conflicts of interest raised in an article in The Wall Street Journal. Among the groups affected could be the Joint Commission, the nation’s largest hospital and health organization accrediting organization. Critics say the commission’s role — accrediting most of the nation’s hospitals while also providing consultants for facilities hoping to be accredited — creates a conflict. The consultants are available through a commission subsidiary. (Armour, 12/18)