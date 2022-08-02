CMS Hikes Inpatient Medicare Reimbursements By 4.3%
The change, which is higher than an earlier proposed raise, is expected to increase hospital payments by $2.6 billion.
Modern Healthcare:
Inpatient Hospitals Get 4.3% Medicare Reimbursement Bump
Medicare payments for hospital inpatient services will rise 4.3% in fiscal 2023 under a final rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published Monday. That amounts to (A) pay increase of about $2.6 billion and is higher than the 3.2% rate hike CMS proposed in April. (Goldman, 8/1)
Stat:
Hospitals Win Higher Payments From Medicare After Lobbying Campaign
Hospitals secured significantly larger payments from Medicare for 2023, after months of lobbying centered around arguments that inflation and the pandemic have crippled hospitals’ finances. (Herman, 8/1)
In news about Medicare Advantage —
Modern Healthcare:
Dialysis Consolidation Bad For Medicare Advantage Plan Health, Study Says
Researchers at the University of Southern California found three large Medicare Advantage insurers paid 127% of fee-for-service Medicare costs for dialysis treatment in 2016 and 2017. If the number of dialysis patients enrolling in Medicare Advantage continues to grow following recent policy changes, insurers could be forced to cut back on other benefits to pay for dialysis treatments. (Goldman, 8/1)
Healthcare Dive:
CMS Calls For Public Input To Improve Medicare Advantage
The CMS is asking for public feedback on how to make the Medicare Advantage program more affordable, sustainable and equitable for enrollees, while driving better health outcomes. The agency on Friday published a request for information to aid in future rulemaking and policy development. (Kelly, 8/1)