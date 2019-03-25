CMS Issues Guidance To Help Determine If Assisted-Living Facilities Are Meeting Medicaid Funding Requirements

The new guidance all applies to group homes and home-based care settings. In other news, the number of providers participating in CMS' advanced bundled payment model has dropped.

Modern Healthcare: CMS Clears Up Home And Community-Based Care Requirements

The CMS offered new advice for state Medicaid directors to determine if assisted-living facilities, group homes and home-based care settings are meeting Medicaid funding requirements. The agency released new guidance on Friday to state Medicaid directors implementing a 2014 rule on Home and Community Based Services, or HCBS. The guidance will help states determine whether a facility such as an assisted-living facility or group home isolates residents from participating in the larger community, which could determine whether the facility loses Medicaid funding. (King, 3/22)

Modern Healthcare: Bundled-Payment Model's Participation Dips 16% In Five Months

The number of healthcare providers participating in the CMS' advanced bundled payment model has declined by 16% since the program started five months ago, as providers choose to get out now to avoid financial risk. The CMS announced Thursday that 1,086 healthcare providers are participating in the Bundled Payments for Care Improvement Advanced model, the first alternative payment model unveiled during the Trump administration. The model was initially rolled out by the CMS in October with 1,299 participants. (King and Castellucci, 3/21)

