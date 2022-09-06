CMS Proposes Rules To Ease Enrollment In Medicaid, CHIP
The changes aim to make it easier for qualified people to apply for Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program and to retain their benefits in redeterminations.
Modern Healthcare:
Medicaid, CHIP Enrollment To Undergo Big Changes
Applying for Medicaid or Children's Health Insurance Program benefits would become much easier under a proposed rule the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services published Wednesday. The draft regulation includes several policies that would ease access to the low-income health programs, such as limiting eligibility checks to once every 12 months, requiring renewal forms to be pre-populated with certain information and establishing consistent processes across states. The plan also includes measures to help qualified beneficiaries remain on the programs from year to year. (Goldman, 8/31)
More Medicaid news from Missouri, Florida, Iowa, and elsewhere —
Missouri Independent:
Report: State’s Medicaid Wait Times Among Worst In Nation
A federal report released Thursday shows Missouri ranks at or near the bottom nationally in terms of processing Medicaid applications in the federally-permitted time. The report, issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, contains the first data covering the period since Missouri expanded Medicaid eligibility late last year. CMS used to release the reports annually but will now publish them on a quarterly basis. (9/3)
Politico:
New Data Shows Thousands Of Transgender Medicaid Recipients Sought Care In Florida
Florida saw the number of transgender Medicaid recipients seeking gender-affirming treatment almost double in recent years — yet the state still banned its program from covering such medical care. (Sarkissian, 9/3)
Des Moines Register:
Iowa's Medicaid Program Will Soon Have 3 Insurance Companies
Iowa will soon have three health insurance companies to help run its Medicaid program. On Wednesday, the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services announced the intent to award managed care contracts to two winning bidders: Amerigroup Iowa and Molina Healthcare of Iowa. Iowa Total Care currently holds a managed care contract with Iowa that lasts through 2025. (Ramm, 8/31)
AP:
Medicaid Extensions For New Moms Grow, May Run Into Limits
States around the country are making it easier for new moms to keep Medicaid in the year after childbirth, a time when depression and other health problems can develop. But tight government budgets and the program’s low reimbursement may ultimately limit this push or make it hard for women with extended coverage to find doctors. “A lot of things have changed since the pandemic,” said Venessa Aiken, a new mom in Orlando, Florida. “A lot of places no longer take Medicaid or if they do, you have to wait like two months before you can be seen.” (Murph, 9/5)
In news about Medicare Advantage —
Stat:
Doctors, Seniors Groups Flag Concerns With Medicare Advantage
Doctors, patients, and seniors groups are airing new grievances about Medicare Advantage, arguing the growing government program is failing seniors and making life miserable for doctors and other providers. (Herman, 9/6)
Benefits Pro:
Almost Half Of Eligible Medicare Beneficiaries Use Medicare Advantage, Analysis Shows
A new analysis from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that increasing numbers of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. In fact, 48% of all eligible enrollees use Medicare Advantage, and that number is expected to rise to over 50% next year. (Hart, 9/5)
Stat:
Doctors, Seniors Groups Flag Concerns With Medicare Advantage
Doctors, patients, and seniors groups are airing new grievances about Medicare Advantage, arguing the growing government program is failing seniors and making life miserable for doctors and other providers. (Herman, 9/6)