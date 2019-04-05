CMS Pushes Alaska To Become First State To Apply For Waiver To Change Medicaid Program Into Block Grant System

A block grant would transform Medicaid from an open-ended entitlement program into one with capped benefits. The concept, however, is a controversial one that most certainly would create legal battles for the state. Medicaid news comes out of Tennessee, as well.

The Hill: Trump Administration Urging Alaska To Be First To Apply For Medicaid Block Grant

The Trump administration has been urging Alaska’s governor to apply to be the first state to change its Medicaid program funding to a block grant. "Your Medicaid administrator, Seema Verma, has urged us to be the first state to receive Medicaid dollars as a block grant," Gov. Mike Dunleavy (R) wrote in a letter to President Trump. "We are eager to do this, but your support of her on this 'first' will keep the proper focus and speed on this application." (Weixel, 4/4)

WBUR: How 128,000 Low-Income Kids Lost Health Care In Tennessee Over 2 Years

NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with Nashville Tennessean reporter Brett Kelman about why Tennessee's health insurance programs dropped more than 100,000 low-income children from the rolls over two years. (Cornish, 4/4)

