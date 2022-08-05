CMS Rejects Texas’ Application For Postpartum Medicaid Extension
The Texas Tribune:
Texas Postpartum Medicaid Application Rejected By Feds
Texas’ application to extend Medicaid coverage for new mothers from two months to six months has been denied by the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, and the agency offered no immediate reason for the rejection. (Klibanoff, 8/4)
Houston Chronicle:
Biden Administration Rejects Texas Postpartum Medicaid Extension Over Abortion Restriction
State lawmakers who successfully passed a measure last year extending postpartum Medicaid benefits said Thursday the Biden administration rejected the proposal, citing concerns over its eligibility criteria. The administration did not immediately explain the decision, but Texas Democrats said the issue had to do with the plan’s limitations. (Blackman, 8/4)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Youngstown Area Doctor Who ‘Flooded’ Town With Opioids, Causing Two Fatal Overdoses, Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison
A former Youngstown area doctor who overprescribed opioids to dozens of patients, including two who died from overdose, was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in federal prison. (Ferrise, 8/4)
WUSF Public Media:
State Leaders Roll Out A 'Massive' Public-Private Program To Stem The Opioid Epidemic
As Florida grapples with nearly 2,000 overdose deaths so far this year, state leaders on Wednesday announced a “massive” effort to address opioid addiction in counties that need it most. (Dailey, 8/4)
USA Today:
Aaron Rodgers Credits Ayahuasca For His Recent MVPs: What Is The Psychedelic Drug?
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed an ayahuasca experience paved the way for the "best season" of his decorated NFL career. On the Aubrey Marcus Podcast, Rodgers said he consumed the plant-based psychedelic drug ayahuasca in South America prior to winning his third and fourth MVP awards in 2020 and 2021. (Neysa Alund, 8/4)