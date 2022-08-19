CMS Says States May Have To Report On Medicaid, CHIP Quality Metrics
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services is proposing mandatory reporting for the first time, to boost use of standardized quality measures and identify disparities among enrollees. A budding legal fight over CMS' proposed cuts for home health reimbursements is also reported.
Modern Healthcare:
CMS Proposes Mandatory Medicaid, CHIP Quality Reporting
States would be required for the first time to report on the quality of healthcare Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program beneficiaries receive under a proposed rule published Thursday. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services believes that mandatory reporting would promote equity and consistent use of standardized quality measures, and would identify disparities among Medicaid and CHIP enrollees, the draft rule says. (Devereaux and Goldman, 8/18)
And in other news from CMS —
Modern Healthcare:
Home Health Agencies Make Legal Case Against CMS' Proposed Cuts
Home health providers have set the stage for a legal fight if the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services finalizes a proposal to cut home health Medicare reimbursement by 4.2% next year. In comment letters to CMS, home health association leaders included findings from law firms hired to analyze the draft policy—though the leaders say it's too early to discuss taking legal action. (Goldman, 8/18)
More developments from the health care industry —
Becker's Hospital Review:
Employees Intentionally Leaked Data In 25% Of Healthcare Breaches: Study
A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti. Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars. (Bruce, 8/18)
Fierce Healthcare:
Maven Clinic Adds Menopause Benefit To Virtual Care Services
Maven Clinic, the largest virtual clinic for family health, is expanding its services to include a dedicated program for menopause and ongoing care, the company announced Tuesday. Businesses can now offer their employees the specialized program, which includes nearly 1 million lives across 40 employers. (Gliadkovskaya, 8/17)
AP:
Insurer Centene Changes Course On East Coast HQ In Charlotte
Government health insurance provider Centene Corp. said Thursday it no longer plans to create an East Coast campus in Charlotte, North Carolina, a project first announced in 2020 and already under construction. The St. Louis-based managed care company said it was pulling back because of the number of its employees who now prefer working from home or in a hybrid situation, a company spokesperson told The Charlotte Observer. (8/18)