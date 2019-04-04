CMS Suspends Several Consultant Contracts That Sparked Ethics Concerns When They Came To Light

Earlier in the week, Politico reported that CMS was steering communications work to multiple Republican subcontractors to promote Administrator Seema Verma and her work within the administration. The contracts, while legal, did raise ethical questions and prompted leading Democratic lawmakers to immediately call for and investigation.

Politico: Health Department Suspends Contracts With GOP-Linked Consultants

The Trump administration's health department is suspending contracts with several GOP-connected communications firms, according to four people with knowledge of the situation, days after a POLITICO report revealed the existence of the contracts. One of the contractors who was hired to boost Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Seema Verma's profile with the media has also abruptly cut ties with the agency, two people with knowledge of the situation said. (Diamond and Cancryn, 4/3)

In other news on CMS and Medicaid —

Politico's Pulse Check: Rep. Joe Kennedy On Defending Medicaid In The Trump Era

Rep. Joe Kennedy first appeared on this podcast in early 2017, at House Democrats' lowest moment: The GOP had steamrolled the party, speeding an Affordable Care Act repeal bill that seemed inevitable. But the GOP's efforts ultimately failed; Democrats retook the House a year later; and Kennedy this week rejoined POLITICO's Dan Diamond to reflect on how House Democrats' health policy has changed as they've become the majority party, why he now supports a Medicare for All bill, how he approaches questioning Trump officials like HHS Secretary Alex Azar and more. (4/3)

Iowa Public Radio: Reynolds: Two Medicaid Management Companies 'Committed To Iowa' After One Departs

Gov. Kim Reynolds said Wednesday she is confident Iowa will have two insurance companies ready to take on 425,000 poor and disabled Iowans after the state’s biggest Medicaid management company leaves. Reynolds said she has “every indication” that Amerigroup will stay in the state and that Iowa Total Care will start up July 1 as planned. Contracts for the next fiscal year have not yet been signed. (Sostaric, 4/3)

