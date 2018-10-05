CMS To Bolster Oversight Of Commission That Inspects Hospitals For Safety Violations

The move comes following a Wall Street Journal investigation that found that the commission that inspects hospitals typically took no action to revoke or modify its accreditation when state inspectors find serious safety violations. Other hospital news comes out of Massachusetts and Virginia, as well.

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration To Step Up Oversight Of Hospital Watchdogs

The Trump administration announced increased oversight of organizations that accredit and inspect most U.S. hospitals, following a report last year in The Wall Street Journal focusing on problem-plagued facilities that kept their accreditation status. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which grants accrediting authority, said it will change the way it measures the performance of accrediting organizations in a pilot project and will provide the public with new information about accreditors’ and hospitals’ performance. (Armour, 10/4)

Modern Healthcare: Mandated Nurse-To-Patient Ratios Spark High Costs, Few Savings

Implementing mandated nurse-to-patient staffing ratios would cost Massachusetts providers an estimated $676 million to $949 million a year, net relatively minimal savings and have an insignificant impact on quality, according to a new analysis from the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission. Massachusetts voters will determine whether the November ballot proposal on mandating registered nurse staffing ratios will go into effect on Jan. 1. Hospitals would have to add 2,286 to 3,101 full-time registered nurses, pay them 4% to 6% more as demand increases and develop a patient acuity tool to ensure appropriate staffing levels, the commission said. (Kacik, 10/4)

Richmond Times-Dispatch: Bon Secours And VCU To Collaborate On Children's Services, New Outpatient Facility

Bon Secours Richmond Health System and Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU announced Wednesday a new collaborative approach to children’s health care services. Through the partnership, both systems will remain independent but will pool resources and share an outpatient medical office building for pediatric care. (Balch, 10/4)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription