Combination Antibiotic For Treating cUTIs May Soon Be Available; New Compound Could Defeat Superbugs
Read about the biggest pharmaceutical developments and pricing stories from the past week in KHN's Prescription Drug Watch roundup.
CIDRAP:
Novel Antibiotic Combo Shows Promise For Complicated Urinary Infections
The results of a phase 3 clinical trial indicate that a novel combination antibiotic may soon be available for treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) caused by multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacteria. The trial results, published this week in JAMA, show that cefepime/enmetazobactam, which combines a fourth-generation cephalosporin with a novel beta-lactamase inhibitor, was noninferior to piperacillin/tazobactam in patients with cUTIs or acute pyelonephritis, and met superiority criteria with respect to clinical cure and microbiologic eradication. (Dall, 10/6)
ScienceDaily:
The New Compound That Destroys The MRSA Superbug
A compound that both inhibits the MRSA superbug and renders it more vulnerable to antibiotics in lab experiments has been discovered. (University of Bath, 10/11)
Reuters:
Quest Diagnostics Agrees To Settlement Of DNA-Test Patent Dispute
Quest Diagnostics Inc resolved allegations that its prenatal DNA tests infringed a patent owned by biotech company Ravgen Inc on Friday shortly before a trial in Los Angeles federal court was set to begin, according to a court filing. (Brittain, 10/10)
Reuters:
Becton Recalls Some Sterilization Containers Due To Quality Breach
Becton Dickinson & Co is recalling some models of its sterilization containers sold under the Genesis Sterrad brand in the United States and Canada, the company said on Friday, citing "discrepant test results" during an internal quality assessment. ... The Genesis Sterrad line of reusable containers, which Becton acquired in 2015 as part of its $12 billion takeover of CareFusion Corp, are used by hospitals for storing surgical instruments before and after sterilization. (10/10)
FiercePharma:
Sanofi, Regeneron's Dupixent Delivers Another Trial Win, Setting Up EoE Label Expansion In Children
A few months after Sanofi and Regeneron’s Dupixent scored a new indication as the first and only medicine to treat eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) in patients 12 and older, new late-stage trial data show the drug's worth in younger children. (Becker, 10/11)
Reuters:
Gambia Police Link Child Deaths To Cough Syrup Imported By U.S. Firm
The deaths of 69 children from acute kidney injury in Gambia is linked to four cough syrups made in India and imported into the West African country via a U.S.-based pharmaceutical company, the Gambian police said in a preliminary investigation report on Tuesday. ... Atlanta-based Atlantic Pharmaceuticals Company Ltd, which has permission to export medicines into Gambia, ordered a combined total of 50,000 bottles of those syrups, according to the police report. (10/12)
FiercePharma:
After A Rocky Few Months, Gilead's Trodelvy Keeps Recent Winning Streak Rolling With Priority Review
It has been a tumultuous few months for Gilead Sciences’ breast cancer med Trodelvy. But after a surprise comeback at ESMO this year that reignited blockbuster hopes for the franchise, the antibody-drug conjugate is keeping its winning streak rolling. (Kansteiner, 10/11)
Reuters:
European Commission Suspects Pharma Group Teva Broke Antitrust Rules
The European Commission has informed Teva Pharmaceutical of its preliminary view that the company breached European Union (EU) antitrust rules with practices aimed at delaying competition to multiple sclerosis product Copaxone. (10/10)
Reuters:
Nexus Loses Generic Drug Approval Thanks To Contactless FedEx Delivery
Drugmaker Nexus Pharmaceuticals Inc has lost approval to sell a generic version of Melinta Therapeutics LLC's injectable antibiotic minocin, after a federal judge found that a contactless FedEx delivery at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic did not give Melinta adequate notice of Nexus's application to make the drug. ... Nexus provided a FedEx receipt indicating that the notice was delivered on December 8, 2020, with the signature "C-19" indicating that FedEx had used contactless delivery because of COVID. (Pierson, 10/10)