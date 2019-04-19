Communities Hit Hardest By Opioid Epidemic To Get $350M From NIH To Study Best Way To Combat Crisis

The communities in the four-state study are expected to look at how behavioral health, unemployment and the criminal justice system contributes to the crisis, and measure the effectiveness of various prevention and treatment methods, such as distributing anti-overdose drugs to schools, police and other first responders.

The Associated Press: US Awards $350M In Research Funds To Fight Opioid Epidemic

U.S. health officials are giving $350 million to researchers in four states hit hardest by the deadly opioid epidemic. The study announced Thursday aims to cut overdose deaths by 40% over three years in local communities grappling with misuse of the addictive drugs. Researchers will study evidence-based techniques for fighting addiction and overdose, such as medication-based treatments like methadone and criminal justice reforms. (Perrone, 4/18)

Reuters: U.S. Launches Four-State Study To Find Ways To Reduce Opioid Overdose Deaths

The National Institutes of Health will award grants to research sites in Kentucky, Massachusetts, New York and Ohio, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins said at a news conference to unveil the plan. They will go to the University of Kentucky, Boston Medical Center, Columbia University and Ohio State University. Prescription opioid pain treatments and drugs like heroin and the more potent fentanyl were responsible for 47,600 U.S. deaths in 2017, according to government figures, with only a small decline last year, according to provisional data. (Mishra and Mathias, 4/18)

The Washington Post: HHS Launches Program To Cut Opioid Overdoses By 40 Percent In Three Years

The $353 million effort will test the idea that the best approaches to combat the drug crisis are well known but poorly implemented and coordinated. It will employ a comprehensive strategy in each community that encourages the involvement of doctors, treatment providers, law enforcement, courts, churches and even housing providers — an approach that has worked in a few places. Critics have long complained, for example, that even the small portion of substance abusers who are able to find treatment often are abandoned when they seek jobs, housing or continued counseling and social support. Those problems are among the many factors that lead to repeated relapses. (Bernstein, 4/18)

The Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration To Launch New Opioid-Addiction Initiative

An NIH spokeswoman said the ambitious 40% goal was based on experiences from adding evidence-based steps into communities. The federal government estimates the number of U.S. deaths by opioid overdose reached 47,000 cases in 2017, and the new initiative is part of a broad, concerted effort to combat the scourge. The Food and Drug Administration recently announced new dosage forms, limited-quantity packaging and new research requirements on companies that make painkillers. (Burton, 4/18)

Modern Healthcare: Reducing Opioid Deaths 40% Is Target Of $350M Federal Study

"Each site is partnering with at least 15 communities to measure the impact of integrating evidence-based prevention, treatment and recovery interventions across primary care, behavioral health, justice and other settings in highly affected parts of the country," according to an NIH release on the project. (King, 4/18)

Boston Globe: Boston Medical Center Receives $89M Federal Grant For Opioid Study

Boston Medical Center has received an $89 million federal grant to participate in a nationwide research study addressing the opioid crisis, with an ambitious goal of curbing opioid deaths in a broad swath of Massachusetts by 40 percent in the next three years. The grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health, spans four states and totals more than $350 million. (Kempe, 4/18)

This is part of the KHN Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription