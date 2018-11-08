Companies Embark On Initiative With Hospitals To Chart Ways For Lowering High Costs Of Childbirth

Few details have been worked out, but one approach is to recommend hospitals to workers where fewer complications and better outcomes occur. In other industry news, the CEO of Kaiser Permanente discusses the quality of care and its costs.

Reuters: U.S. Companies Team Up With Hospitals To Reduce Employee Maternity Costs

General Electric Co and other large companies are trying to chip away at rising childbirth costs for U.S. employees, working directly with hospitals to reduce cesarean sections and related complications. The efforts are in very early stages, with few details on their impact outside of cost savings of a few million dollars so far. But they illustrate yet another path companies are taking to bring down U.S. medical costs by working with doctors and hospitals to set health goals. (Mincer, 11/7)

Marketplace: Kaiser Permanente's CEO On The Evolution Of Health Care

It’s open enrollment time for health care plans, so we're talking to Bernard Tyson, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, one of the country’s largest health care and hospital organizations. He sat down with us to explain the dilemma of health insurance costs and what patients are getting with their coverage. (Ryssdal and Purser, 11/7)

