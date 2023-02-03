Company Recalls Eye Drops Possibly Linked To Bacterial Infections
Both the FDA and CDC are advising against use of EzriCare Artificial Tears, news outlets report. Imports have also been banned after the FDA cited multiple violations of manufacturing regulations. Separately, reports say a blood pressure medicine from Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalled.
NPR:
Manufacturer Recalls Eye Drops After Possible Link To Bacterial Infections
The producer of a brand of over-the-counter eye drops is recalling the product after a possible link to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections, U.S. health officials said Thursday. Both the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are advising against the use of EzriCare Artificial Tears, as they may be contaminated and linked to an outbreak of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, causing one death. (Archie, 2/3)
CBS News:
FDA Faults Company Behind Recalled Eye Drops For Multiple Violations, Bans Imports
The FDA cited multiple violations of manufacturing regulations by the company, including a "lack of appropriate microbial testing" and a "lack of proper controls concerning tamper-evident packaging." (Tin, 2/2)
Los Angeles Times:
L.A. County Bacterial Infections Possibly Tied To Eye Drops
Los Angeles County has reported four cases of an extensively drug-resistant bacterial infection that has caused blindness, hospitalization and one death nationwide. Nationally, 55 cases of this rare strain of bacteria have been identified in 12 states, prompting federal health officials to advise people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that could be linked to the outbreak. (Lin II and Money, 2/2)
And a blood pressure medication is recalled —
USA Today:
Blood Pressure Medicine Recalled Due To Potential Cancer Risk: FDA
A pharmaceutical company is recalling a blood pressure medication due to a potential cancer risk, the FDA announced this week. Aurobindo Pharma USA is recalling two lots of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets due to levels of nitrosamine. The tablets are commonly prescribed for the treatment of hypertension to lower blood pressure. (Neysa Alund, 2/2)
In other pharmaceutical news —
Stat:
As FTC Takes On Health Data Leaks, Breaches Go Beyond GoodRx
The Federal Trade Commission took aim at prescription drug coupon site GoodRx this week in an early attempt to crack down on the unfettered sharing of consumers’ health data for advertising. It was the first time the agency had gone after such a health data violation. But with the vast amounts of patient information now being mined and shared online, it’ll be far from the last. (Ravindranath, 2/3)
NBC News:
Ozempic And Wegovy Weight Loss Drugs Are Life Changers, For Those Who Can Afford Them
However, Black adults, as well as uninsured or lower-income women, and other groups with high rates of obesity — the people whose health might benefit the most from significant weight loss — are the least likely to get the costly medications, obesity doctors say. (Edwards, 2/2)
Stat:
These Cystic Fibrosis Patients May Finally Get Life-Changing Treatment
Vertex Pharmaceuticals revolutionized the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It also has unfinished business. The Boston drugmaker’s medicines for the genetic disease — which damages the lungs and other organs — have transformed the lives of patients, helping them abandon other time-consuming treatments, shrug off what would have been dangerous respiratory infections, and just live breathing easier. The drugs, a number of so-called modulators approved starting in 2012, have been one of the great biotech success stories. (Joseph, 2/3)