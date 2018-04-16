Company Recalls More Than 200 Million Eggs Following Salmonella Outbreak

Rose Acre Farms is recalling the products after federal officials tied illnesses to the company’s facility in North Carolina.

The New York Times: More Than 200 Million Eggs Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

A company has recalled more than 200 million eggs after an outbreak of salmonella was traced to one of its farms in North Carolina. The federal Food and Drug Administration reported Friday that eggs from the affected farm were distributed to nine states — Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia — and were likely connected to 22 reported cases of salmonella infections. (Fortin, 4/15)

The Washington Post: Egg Recall 2018: Fear Of Salmonella Contamination After Nearly Two Dozen Were Sickened

An investigation by the federal agency led to an inspection of the farm, which is located in Hyde County, N.C., and produces 2.3 million eggs a day from 3 million hens. The recalled eggs were sold under brand names such as Great Value, Country Daybreak, Glenview and Food Lion (Click here for a full list). They were also sold to Waffle House restaurants. (Phillips, 4/15)

Meanwhile —

The New York Times: E. Coli Linked To Chopped Romaine Lettuce Infects People In 11 States

Nearly three dozen people have been infected in an E. coli outbreak linked to chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma, Ariz., region, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Friday. The agency said that it had not yet identified a grower, supplier, distributor or brand common to the 35 cases of infection across 11 states, so it urged consumers to avoid any chopped romaine lettuce from the Yuma area. (Chokshi, 4/13)

The Washington Post: Romaine Lettuce Recall After E. Coli Outbreak: Prepackaged Salad Mixes May Have Been Tainted, Officials Say

Fresh Foods Manufacturing, based in Freedom, Pa., is recalling the prepackaged products after learning last week from their romaine lettuce supplier that the vegetables may have been contaminated with Escherichia coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Saturday. Officials said the recalled products have not been tied to any E. coli-related illnesses. The recalled items, which were labeled “Great to Go by Market District,” were shipped to retailers in Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia and had sell-by dates of April 13 to April 16. (Phillips, 4/15)

