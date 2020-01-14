Company That Coaches Diabetes Patients Will Now Integrate Frequent Glucose Data From Dexcom’s Blockbuster Device

Currently, Livongo gets blood sugar data from its members with diabetes only a handful of times a day, and even the most disciplined patients prick their fingers at inconsistent and irregular times. One goal of integrating Dexcom’s device is to standardize the data flowing into Livongo.

Stat: Livongo To Integrate Continuous Glucose Monitor Into Its Diabetes Program

For companies that monitor and coach patients with chronic disease, there are few things more valuable than data on how those patients are faring at any given moment. Now, one of those companies, Livongo (LVGO), is about to have vastly more information on thousands of its members with diabetes. Livongo announced Monday that it will integrate a continuous glucose monitor made by Dexcom (DXCM), the big manufacturer in the space, into its system. (Robbins, 1/13)

In other health and technology news —

Modern Healthcare: Teladoc To Buy InTouch Health For $600 Million

Telehealth giant Teladoc Health on Sunday said it plans to purchase InTouch Health, a telehealth company that serves the provider market, for $600 million. Teladoc officials said the acquisition of InTouch Health, which works with more than 450 hospitals and health systems, will better position the company in the provider market. Through the acquisition, Teladoc plans to create a virtual-care solution that spans provider-to-provider telehealth capabilities for inpatient care, as well as consumer-to-provider applications for outside the hospital. (Cohen, 1/13)

Politico Pro: FDA's Abernethy: Tech Overhaul Opens Door To New Structure

The FDA is drawing inspiration from the Pentagon as well as agile tech companies in a push to modernize its IT infrastructure and data strategies, FDA Principal Deputy Commissioner Amy Abernethy told POLITICO. The oncologist, who joined the FDA a little under a year ago from the Roche-owned health tech company Flatiron Health, is heading up a three-pronged tech modernization plan aimed at overhauling the agency’s mountains of data and eventually speeding up review processes. (Owermohle and Allen, 1/14)

The CT Mirror: Hospitals, Nonprofits Tackle Social Determinants Of Health With Digital Network Of Providers

Doctors have long acknowledged that social factors – transportation, housing, access to wholesome food and dietary information, personal safety, and employment – influence people’s health outcomes. But addressing those issues can be complicated. Some hospitals hand out brochures for food pantries or housing agencies. A few place calls to social service groups on the patients’ behalf. And some have set up appointments to survey people’s living conditions. (Carlesso, 1/14)

