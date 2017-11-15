Complaints To Nursing Homes Can Result In Evictions In Minn.

An investigation by the Minneapolis Star Tribune finds complaints about involuntary discharges and transfers from senior care facilities have surged 50 percent since 2012. Meanwhile in Florida, nursing homes are asking the state to help pay for emergency generators.

The (Minneapolis) Star Tribune: Speak Up, And Risk Eviction

Across Minnesota, families who take maltreatment complaints to the state Department of Health encounter dead ends and delays, according to a Star Tribune review of public documents. Yet when they take their complaints directly to the management of their care homes, many find themselves facing retaliation, even the threat of eviction. Statewide, complaints about involuntary discharges and transfers from senior care facilities have surged 50 percent since 2012, according to public records. They are now the top reported grievance, with more than 600 complaints lodged in 2016. (Serres, 11/15)

Health News Florida/News Service of Florida: Nursing Homes Seek State Money For Generators

Florida's largest nursing-home association has one question as the 2018 legislative session approaches: Will the state help foot the costs of generators at nursing homes? But getting an answer is proving elusive. (11/14)

